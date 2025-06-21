RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Jun 2025 20:47 |  By RnMTeam

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Sunny Kaushal: Check out actors who are Also Singers

MUMBAI: Bollywood consists of an impeccable range of talent, where actors are also soulful singers. They have lent their vocals to Punjabi raps, soulful lyrics, love medleys and a lot more. Here's looking at 7 renowned actors who have also stunned everyone with their singing talent.

Alia Bhatt: Beyond being celebrated for her on-screen versatility, Alia Bhatt also casts a spell with her soulful voice. From Tenu Samjhawan to Ikk Kudi, Alia also has a separate fanbase for her vocals. She's lent her voice to songs that continue to be felt even today.

Priyanka Chopra: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is not just a power packed actress, but is also a versatile singer. With depth in her voice, Pee Cee has sung songs like Dil Dhadakne Do, Exotic, and more. During her Bollywood acting career, Priyanka also ventured into the space of pop singing, and was celebrated as a sensation.

Sunny Kaushal: Sunny Kaushal has cemented himself as a rising music sensation, with his first song titled Jhandey. Now, with a recent release, Mid Air Freeverse, Sunny Kaushal created a Punjabi rap with elements of Bhangra. At times when Punjabi raps are trending big time, Sunny Kaushal's Mid Air Freeverse is casting a spell among listeners.

Diljit Dosanjh: Diljit Dosanjh is a celebrated Punjabi music icon, who contributed significantly in shaping the Punjabi musical space, and broadening its appeal to global levels. With songs like Lover, Hass Hass, Ikk Kudi, Born to Shine and more, he's truly become the G.O.A.T of Punjabi music.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor won hearts of her admirers with songs like Galliyan and Sab Tera, which cemented her as a soulful singer. Beyond her on-screen brilliance, Shraddha Kapoor continues to connect with her audience through her singing talent.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Celebrated as a dynamic actor with unique choices of films under his belt, Ayushmann Khurrana is also a gifted singer. From Nazm Nazm, Saadi Galli Aaja to Pani Da Rang and more, Ayushmann continues to strike the right chord among his listeners.

Parineeti Chopra: Though she's done a limited number of films, Parineeti Chopra has tug the heartstrings of the audience through her singing ability. She has added her essence to songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, Teri Mitti (female version) and more. With a certain kind of softness, Parineeti's voice reaches straight to the heart.

While these actors have stunned everyone with their magnetic screen presence, they have also won several hearts with their singing ability.

Tags
Alia Bhatt Priyanka Chopra Diljit Dosanjh music
Related news
 | 21 Jun 2025

Shruti Haasan's piano post goes viral: A glimpse into the star's musical world

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan, known for her impressive range across cinema and music, shared an Instagram post recently that offered fans a window into her musical soul. The actress posted a series of throwback photos along with a heartfelt reflection on what music—and the piano—means to her.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2025

Aanchal Tyagi and Madhur Sharma reunite for 'Adhoora'- a heartfelt song about love lefet ubfinished

MUMBAI: Celebrated Indie singers Aanchal Tyagi and Madhur Sharma have come together again for Adhoora, a beautiful duet about love that feels incomplete. The song tells the story of the quiet pain and longing that linger after a relationship ends.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2025

World Music Day Special: B Praak, Jubin, Jonita, Stebin Ben and other musicians get candid about music

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, some of India’s most popular and celebrated musical talents have come together to share what music truly means to them.

read more
 | 19 Jun 2025

Singer Shivangi Sharma unveils motivational anthem born from a deeply personal journey, with never-before-seen concept

MUMBAI: Pop singer and composer Shivangi Sharma, best known for hits like “India Ka IPL” and “Party Party” with DJ Bravo, “Same Old Lies,” “Ishq Dawa,” and “Tu Jaanta Nahi” with Prashant Ingle, is all set to release her next single—a motivational track with a powerful and never-before-seen concep

read more
 | 19 Jun 2025

Javed Ali sings the melodious title track of Aami Dakini on Sony Entertainment Television

MUMBAI: After Aahat, Sony Entertainment Television brings Aami Dakini. Aami Dakini promises to keep viewers hooked from start to finish. Set against the beauty of Kolkata, the story unfolds a journey of love, loss, and revenge. At the heart of it all is Dakini.

read more

RnM Biz

Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Shruti Haasan's piano post goes viral: A glimpse into the star's musical world

MUMBAI: Shruti Haasan, known for her impressive range across cinema and music, shared an Instagram post recently that offered fans a window into her...read more

2
Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Sunny Kaushal: Check out actors who are Also Singers

MUMBAI: Bollywood consists of an impeccable range of talent, where actors are also soulful singers. They have lent their vocals to Punjabi raps,...read more

3
World Music Day Special: B Praak, Jubin, Jonita, Stebin Ben and other musicians get candid about music

MUMBAI: On the occasion of World Music Day, some of India’s most popular and celebrated musical talents have come together to share what music truly...read more

4
JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction signs exclusive partnership with Folk music superstar Mame Khan

MUMBAI: JetSynthesys’ Global Music Junction powered Hari Prem Films (HPF), has announced an exclusive partnership with renowned Indian folk singer...read more

5
Wazir x Jeona Sandhu collaborate on a high-energy Punjabi anthem "PB1"

The song is part of Hyundai Spotlight Season 3 - a platform by Hyundai Motor India Limited and Universal Music India for Brands read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games