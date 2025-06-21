Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Sunny Kaushal: Check out actors who are Also Singers

MUMBAI: Bollywood consists of an impeccable range of talent, where actors are also soulful singers. They have lent their vocals to Punjabi raps, soulful lyrics, love medleys and a lot more. Here's looking at 7 renowned actors who have also stunned everyone with their singing talent.

Alia Bhatt: Beyond being celebrated for her on-screen versatility, Alia Bhatt also casts a spell with her soulful voice. From Tenu Samjhawan to Ikk Kudi, Alia also has a separate fanbase for her vocals. She's lent her voice to songs that continue to be felt even today.

Priyanka Chopra: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is not just a power packed actress, but is also a versatile singer. With depth in her voice, Pee Cee has sung songs like Dil Dhadakne Do, Exotic, and more. During her Bollywood acting career, Priyanka also ventured into the space of pop singing, and was celebrated as a sensation.

Sunny Kaushal: Sunny Kaushal has cemented himself as a rising music sensation, with his first song titled Jhandey. Now, with a recent release, Mid Air Freeverse, Sunny Kaushal created a Punjabi rap with elements of Bhangra. At times when Punjabi raps are trending big time, Sunny Kaushal's Mid Air Freeverse is casting a spell among listeners.

Diljit Dosanjh: Diljit Dosanjh is a celebrated Punjabi music icon, who contributed significantly in shaping the Punjabi musical space, and broadening its appeal to global levels. With songs like Lover, Hass Hass, Ikk Kudi, Born to Shine and more, he's truly become the G.O.A.T of Punjabi music.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor won hearts of her admirers with songs like Galliyan and Sab Tera, which cemented her as a soulful singer. Beyond her on-screen brilliance, Shraddha Kapoor continues to connect with her audience through her singing talent.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Celebrated as a dynamic actor with unique choices of films under his belt, Ayushmann Khurrana is also a gifted singer. From Nazm Nazm, Saadi Galli Aaja to Pani Da Rang and more, Ayushmann continues to strike the right chord among his listeners.

Parineeti Chopra: Though she's done a limited number of films, Parineeti Chopra has tug the heartstrings of the audience through her singing ability. She has added her essence to songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin, Teri Mitti (female version) and more. With a certain kind of softness, Parineeti's voice reaches straight to the heart.

While these actors have stunned everyone with their magnetic screen presence, they have also won several hearts with their singing ability.