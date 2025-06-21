Aanchal Tyagi and Madhur Sharma reunite for 'Adhoora'- a heartfelt song about love lefet ubfinished

MUMBAI: Celebrated Indie singers Aanchal Tyagi and Madhur Sharma have come together again for Adhoora, a beautiful duet about love that feels incomplete. The song tells the story of the quiet pain and longing that linger after a relationship ends.

With the poignant line “Tere bin main adhoora adhoora raha,” the song conveys the feeling of being deeply missing someone you still care for. Aanchal and Madhur’s voices come together perfectly, sharing the feelings of sadness, memories, and silence that follow a breakup.

“Adhoora is a very personal song for me. It’s not about anger or blame, but the space left behind when things don’t end clearly. Working with Madhur was easy and honest — we both felt the emotions deeply. I hope the song helps listeners feel understood,” says Aanchal Tyagi.

Madhur Sharma adds, “Some feelings are hard to put into words, but music can express them. Adhoora is about the love that stays in your heart even after it’s over. I believe this song will touch many hearts because it is simple and true.”

Adhoora is a soft and emotional song that speaks to anyone who has loved and lost. It reminds us that sometimes love doesn’t end with a goodbye — it stays, quietly waiting inside.