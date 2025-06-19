Javed Ali sings the melodious title track of Aami Dakini on Sony Entertainment Television

MUMBAI: After Aahat, Sony Entertainment Television brings Aami Dakini. Aami Dakini promises to keep viewers hooked from start to finish. Set against the beauty of Kolkata, the story unfolds a journey of love, loss, and revenge. At the heart of it all is Dakini. She stuns with her beauty, frightens with her silence, and kills without mercy.
Celebrated singer sings the melodious title track of Aami Dakini for Sony Entertainment Television. Known for his soulful and versatile singing, Javed brings a fresh musical vision to the channel's much-awaited show. His melodic composition perfectly captures the essence and emotional depth of the show, setting the tone for the compelling tale that follows. This marks a new creative chapter in Javed Ali’s illustrious career and an exciting collaboration with Sony Entertainment Television.
Don't miss Aami Dakini, starting 23rd June, Monday to Friday at 8:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.
