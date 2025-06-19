Sunburn Festival climbs to number 8 on DJ Mag’s 'Top 100 Festivals of 2025' list, maintaining its reign as Asia’s Top Music Festival

MUMBAI: Sunburn Festival, Asia’s leading electronic dance music (EDM) festival, has made a monumental leap into the global Top 10 by securing the #8 spot on DJ Mag’s prestigious ‘Top 100 Festivals of 2025’ list. Voted in by fans from across the world, this achievement underscores Sunburn's growing influence and reputation on the global stage and marks Sunburn’s highest-ever ranking, reaffirming its place as Asia’s most prominent music festival on the global stage.

Since its inception in 2007, Sunburn has pushed the boundaries with its world-class production, top-tier artist lineups, vibrant atmosphere and fan experiences catered to the youth. Celebrating its 18th edition this year, the festival has built an enduring legacy by delivering spectacular live experiences, immersive production and a powerful sense of community for music lovers. From hosting the world’s most sought-after DJs to creating unforgettable moments for fans, the festival has evolved into a cultural phenomenon that resonates with audiences far beyond its origin.

“We are incredibly proud to see Sunburn Festival recognised as one of the top 10 festivals in the world and as the leading music festival in Asia”, said Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn. "Securing the #8 spot in DJ Magazine's Top 100 Festivals is a tribute to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our fans. This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable experiences at Sunburn. A big shout out and thank you to all fans, artists, government authorities, brand partners, and the DJ Mag team. It means a lot."

Sunburn’s rise to #8 places it among the world’s most iconic festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC Las Vegas, Creamfields, and Coachella solidifying its reputation as a global powerhouse in the electronic music scene. As one of the few Asian festivals to consistently feature in DJ Mag’s Top 100 over the years, Sunburn continues to set new benchmarks in live entertainment.

Sunburn’s ascent in the global festival rankings highlights its dedication to excellence and innovation. As the festival continues to evolve and rise in global prominence, it remains a beacon of inspiration for other festivals in the region and beyond. Sunburn Festival is dedicated to fostering a sense of community and cultural exchange through the universal language of music, with its success reflecting its ability to bring together people from diverse backgrounds and create unforgettable memories that resonate long after the music has stopped.

With preparations already underway for the 2025 edition, Sunburn promises an even more elevated experience: bigger stages, bolder production, a globally diverse artist line-up and moments that will resonate with fans long after the music fades.

International artists who have performed at Sunburn’s flagship festivals and Arena shows in India have shared positive reflections over the festival’s unmatched energy and passionate audience.

Timmy Trumpet mentioned, “Namaste India! I love you so much. Always had this on my dream list to play at the Sunburn Festival to be here after so many years. It's just a dream come true, thank you for your support!”. Hardwell added, “India in general, I think it's probably my biggest fan base. It feels like a second home to be here. People really know my music here; they love my music!” as Tungevaag said, “Sunburn was on my bucket list for many years, it feels great to be here!”. Kahani & Kunal Merchant commented, “Big pleasure to be here, we’ve been waiting to come to India since we started this 2 years later at one of the biggest stages in Asia!"