Singer Shivangi Sharma unveils motivational anthem born from a deeply personal journey, with never-before-seen concept

MUMBAI: Pop singer and composer Shivangi Sharma, best known for hits like “India Ka IPL” and “Party Party” with DJ Bravo, “Same Old Lies,” “Ishq Dawa,” and “Tu Jaanta Nahi” with Prashant Ingle, is all set to release her next single—a motivational track with a powerful and never-before-seen concept.
Talking about the thought process behind the song, she shared, “My upcoming song is a very motivational one. As I always do with my other songs, I’ve followed a concept-based approach. I first think about the concept, and only then do I start composing. This song is composed and sung by me, with lyrics written by Shanky — the same guy who wrote a few of my earlier tracks like India Ka IPL, Same Old Lies, and others. For this one too, Shanky has penned the entire song, except for the hook line, which was mine. It’s a deeply conceptual and motivational piece, and I’m confident that people are really going to love it.”
She further elaborated on what makes the song special and how it reflects her signature style, she said, “The concept I’m bringing to the table with this song is something truly unique—it’s never been showcased before, and that’s one of its biggest strengths. Since I’m known for my concept-based compositions, this one is no different. I had to first think deeply about the idea and then build the entire song around it. That’s what makes it so special.”
Talking about this new endeavor, she said, “I’m also incredibly excited about my new venture, Shivangi Sharma Entertainment Solutions. Through this platform, we’re working at the intersection of sports and entertainment, and also creating concept-based wedding videos. For example, if a couple has a unique story of how they met, we craft an entire wedding journey video around that concept-complete with original music and storytelling. I’ll be the one leading the creative vision for each of these projects.”
Speaking about the role, she revealed, “My role required a lot of intense preparation, especially in terms of appearance, since it was completely de-glamorous—something not many actors were ready to take on. To prepare, I stopped getting haircuts for six months to sport a proper choti, avoided manicures for natural-looking nails, and even got back to cycling to physically match the character. The most crucial part of my prep was living in the slums for a while to truly understand the character’s world. Experiencing the heat, the lack of basic comforts like AC or coolers, and observing the resilience and happiness of the people there gave me a new perspective on life. It was tough but deeply eye-opening, and I genuinely can’t wait for others to witness the story we’ve tried to tell.”
Gen Z and millennials from six metro cities highlight the most relevant moments when music...read more
MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more
MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more
MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more
MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more
MUMBAI: Love doesn’t always arrive with fireworks, sometimes, it quietly finds its way to you. Jab Tu Sajan from R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh...read more
MUMBAI: Following the raw intensity of their previous single “Abide Your Master”, Swedish heavy epic metallers Stygian Fair unveil a new and more...read more
MUMBAI: Sunburn Festival, Asia’s leading electronic dance music (EDM) festival, has made a monumental leap into the global Top 10 by securing the #8...read more
MUMBAI: After Aahat, Sony Entertainment Television brings Aami Dakini. Aami Dakini promises to keep viewers hooked from start to finish. Set against...read more
MUMBAI: This summer, Bacardi is reimagining what the season means for India’s younger generation, not through grand vacations or picture-perfect...read more