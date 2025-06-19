Radioandmusic's Indie Meter: Top 10 songs that have hit the top charts from 9th to 16th June

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's Indie Meter has compiled the top 10 trending pics from 9th June to 16th June according to Spotify and YouTube in Mumbai. From emerging talents to established acts, this list showcases the best of India's independent music scene. Let's dive into the trending pics and discover the sounds that are taking over the city!
1. Finding Her
2. Shubh
3. Qatal
4. Jo Tum Mere Ho
5. Ishq
6. Paro
7. Jhol
8. Courtside
9. Badshah- Galiyon Ke Ghalib
10. Afsos
