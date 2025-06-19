Kiimi confronts grief on bouncing Pixie EP

MUMBAI: London DJ, producer and multi-instrumentalist Kiimi (they/she) kicks off the summer season with their explosive 4-track EP Pixie, out the 19th of June on Three Six Zero Recordings.

Building on the success of lead single ‘Know Your Name’ - a standout collaboration with Denham Audio - Kiimi continues to cement their reputation as a vital force in the UK underground. A three-track statement of intent, Pixie is powered by deep basslines, sultry vocals, and rolling 4x4 rhythms, wrapped in Kiimi’s signature hypnotic energy. From the emotional weight and percussive punch of ‘Know Your Name’ to the EP’s nods to early 2000s rave culture, Pixie is pure Kiimi: raw, euphoric, and built for the rave. A future-facing summer essential.

Kiimi says:

"Pixie EP is a body of work centred around grief - how it is non-linear, how it evokes a magnified appreciation for life, how it is transformative and deepens the connections you have with the people in your life.

I started writing Pixie in January when my childhood cat Pixie was put down, as a little ode to her and as a way of processing my grief. Whilst I was still in the writing process, my uncle sadly passed as well, and so the purpose of the EP intensified.

'Know Your Name' embodies escapism, and 'Don’t Call Me Baby' is about finding your own strength again. 'Pixie', both as a track and EP, speaks to the raw emotion of losing someone; the duality and blurring of sadness and joy, of missing someone but being so grateful for knowing them.”

The EP’s title track and opener ‘Pixie’ sets the tone from the jump - a bouncing, melodic club cut made to stir the soul and shake the floor. Pairing shimmering synths with propulsive drums, it nods to 00s-era progressive house while staying firmly rooted in the here and now. A celebration of movement and connection, it’s a track that speaks to both the body and the heart.

Next up is recent lead single ‘Know Your Name’ with Denham Audio - Club Glow label head and a driving force in the UK rave revival. A perfect storm of percussive momentum and sultry vocals, it channels slick 4x4 energy and glows with ‘90s rave nostalgia. Pulsating basslines and hypnotic rhythms collide to deliver a summer-ready anthem, primed for both sun-drenched festival stages and sweat-soaked underground dancefloors.

‘Don’t Call Me Baby’, shifts gears - a driving, kinetic groove full of swirling synth lines and layered percussion. It’s fast, fun, and replete with Kiimi’s signature flair - an adrenaline hit for dancefloors running on pure emotion and sweat. Bringing the EP to a close in the most perfect way is ‘Pixie (Outro)’, a blissed-out sonic exhale that gently winds things down. Delicate melodies drift and shimmer creating a dream-like sound bath and leaving behind a lingering sense of quiet euphoria.

Pixie builds on a remarkable 12 months for Kiimi, who was recently nominated in Beatport’s Best New DJ category and invited to speak on the Trans Inclusion Charter panel at IMS 2025. Named one of Rinse FM’s ‘Class of 2024’ and topping one-to-watch lists from Mixmag to DJ Mag, the past year alone has seen them share stages with Jungle at London’s KOKO, Mount Kimbie at the Roundhouse, and Jasper Tygner at EartH, as well as going back-to-back with Giulia Tess at fabric. Continuing the momentum, Kiimi is set to speak at Toolroom’s industry panel at fabric on the 6th of June before joining Sonny Fodera’s all-star line-up (MK, Armand Van Helden + more) at Silverworks on the 12th of July.

Their standout debut appearances include Amnesia for HE.SHE.THEY., HOMOBLOC at Warehouse Project, and a sold-out live show at London’s iconic The Social. Kiimi also opened BBC Radio 1’s Dance Weekend in Ibiza, delivered a Peak Time Mix for Sarah Story on Radio 1 Dance, and played major festivals including Glastonbury, Hideout, Junction 2, Parklife, Field Day, and DC-10.

Kiimi is an artist who has applied their conventional understanding of composition to a wholly unconventional output. A classically trained musician, they have been making waves in the electronic music scene with their unique sound since arriving in 2022, earning praise from artists such as Jamie XX, TSHA, Mano Le Tough, HAAi, and The Blessed Madonna. Their distinctive sound continues to earn widespread support from across the BBC Radio 1 dance family, including Jaguar, Danny Howard, Jess Iszatt, and BBC Introducing, and with the release of Pixie, Kiimi looks set to add another milestone in their ever-ascending journey.

Kiimi will officially launch the new EP on Sunday the 22nd of June for ‘Kiimi & Friends’ at East London venue, The Owl and Pussycat.