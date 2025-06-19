IPRS marks World Music Day- takes Indian rhythm global with TAL FRY at Rainforest World Music Festival

MUMBAI: As the world comes together to celebrate World Music Day on June 21, the Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) is shining the spotlight on the creative forces behind the music—who define the soundtrack of our lives. TAL FRY is a dynamic percussion ensemble from New Delhi, India, blending the rich rhythms of North and South Indian classical and folk music with contemporary innovation. The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS) is proud to announce that Indian percussion ensemble TAL FRY will perform at the prestigious Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF), taking place from 20–22 June at the Sarawak Cultural Village in Kuching, Malaysia.

TAL FRY’s selection follows their impactful showcase at the Soundscapes of India – Gateway to the World organised by IPRS is association with MusiConnect India in September 2024, where they captivated the audience with their powerful Indian-rooted rhythms. Among the attendees was the CEO of Sarawak Tourism, organiser of RWMF, who deeply impressed by the group’s rooted and rhythmic presentation, extended a formal invitation to the ensemble, recognising them as a true cultural representative of India on the world music stage. This milestone marks a significant cultural moment for India, demonstrating IPRS’s commitment to elevating Indian music on the world stage.

Blending Tabla, Mridangam, Ghatam, Cajon, Dholak, Sitar, Flute, and Carnatic vocals, TAL FRY delivers an electrifying blend of traditional and contemporary sound. The ensemble includes Aadarsh Mukundan Nair, Manohar Balatchandirane, Mahavir Chandrawat, Ravinder Rajput, Saptak Sharma, Soumendra Goswami, and Varun Rajasekharan.

The Rainforest World Music Festival is a globally acclaimed three-day celebration of music and culture in Sarawak. From 300 attendees in 1998, it now draws thousands, featuring diverse world music acts, workshops, and performances blending tradition with modern flair. At the Rainforest World Music Festival, visitors enjoy a relaxed, interactive vibe—free to explore at their own pace, meet artists, and experience music up close. Performers mingle with the crowd, creating a shared, immersive atmosphere. The festival also offers a rich spread of local Malaysian and Asian cuisine via curated food stalls, available at designated zones in line with local guidelines.

“This is more than just a performance — it’s a dream for every artist to take our culture to a global stage like RWMF. We’re thankful to IPRS and MusiConnect India for creating platforms like Soundscapes of India that open these doors. Performing at an international festival of this stature not only validates our art but also reinforces the global appeal of Indian rhythm and tradition. It’s humbling to represent the sounds of India, and we hope to inspire more homegrown talent to believe in the power of their roots,” Manohar Balatchandirane, TAL FRY.

“TAL FRY’s global recognition marks a proud milestone for India and a powerful affirmation of our country’s boundless creative potential. At IPRS, we are deeply committed to discovering, nurturing, and championing creators from every corner of India — across genres, languages, and traditions — and enabling their music to travel from the grassroots to the global stage. This achievement is not just a celebration of one act, but a reflection of India’s rich musical heritage and the growing ecosystem that supports and empowers its voices. We believe this is just the beginning of a new era, where Indian music in all its diversity finds the recognition it truly deserves on the world stage, says Rakesh Nigam, CEO, IPRS.

The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd. (IPRS), as the official copyright society representing authors, composers, and music publishers in India, plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the rights of those behind the music. With a growing community of over 18,000 members, IPRS is not only committed to ensuring fair remuneration but also to advancing Indian music through cultural, educational, and collaborative platforms like Soundscapes of India. On this World Music Day, IPRS proudly honours the voices behind the music—creators who are shaping India’s sonic narrative and taking its rich musical legacy to the global stage.