News |  19 Jun 2025

BACARDI taps into India’s summer state of mind through a fresh and vibrant cultural lens

MUMBAI: This summer, Bacardi is reimagining what the season means for India’s younger generation, not through grand vacations or picture-perfect plans, but through the fluid, everyday moods that define how they feel and express themselves. From lounging on a terrace to dancing at a house party or spending time with friends, summer is a reflection of emotion, spontaneity, and connection. Just like Bacardí’s vibrant and versatile portfolio, summer is full of colour, energy, and freedom, and Bacardí is here to be part of every version of it.

The brand’s latest campaign taps into key cultural and liberation occasions across India, showing up where Gen Z already is, through creator-led content, cultural collaborations, PR, immersive experiences & at their favourite bars. It’s a summer rooted in local culture and reimagined through contemporary regionalisation, seen and felt in the spaces, stories, and self-expression of today’s youth. Bacardi isn’t here to shape summer, it’s here to be part of it. It’s your mood. It’s your summer.

Drenched in summer energy, the campaign film captures a fresh take on the season. Resonating with the carefree spirit of summer, the film showcases how today’s youth let their mood lead the way, turning everyday moments into statements of self-expression. Punctuating the campaign, is a thematic mood film set to a vibrant reimagining of the classic track ‘Sippin’ On Bacardi Rum’, brought to life by singer Lisa Mishra, regional cultural cues with a contemporary lens and 7 boundary-pushing creators across regions in India - from Odisha and Bengal to Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi.

Ashish Jha, Brand Lead, BACARDI India, said: “It’s Your Mood, It’s Your Summer is more than just a campaign; it’s a celebration of how today’s generation embraces life, connects, and expresses themselves. Consumers aren’t limited to a set mood; they embrace every mood and moment, and look for spaces that reflect their dynamic energy. With BACARDI’s vibrant portfolio and unique cocktail flavours, we’re here to turn up the heat and fuel every kind of summer celebration.”

“Everyone remembers the original ‘Be What You Wanna Be’ jingle. With this track, my goal was to create a version that sparks deep nostalgia while feeling fresh and relevant for today’s listeners. The love it’s receiving on social media and the way people are rediscovering and connecting with it in their own unique ways has been truly incredible. And to see that happening during summer, a time that’s all about carefree vibes, self-expression, and feeling alive, makes it even more special.” said Lisa Mishra.

“Homegrown’s partnership with Bacardi continues to platform Gen-Z through creative expression and cultural resonance. From a thematic summer- mood film with strong Indian regional cues, creator-driven storytelling to nation-wide culture-led events and limited edition merchandise drop, the Casa Bacardí Summer campaign taps into a contemporary cultural zeitgeist captures the pulse of a generation that finds summer wherever they go." said Varsha Patra & Varun Patra, Co-Founders, Homegrown.

Launched this June and running through July 2025, the campaign kicked off in June and will soon bring BACARDI’s flavour-packed summer to a city near you. Consumers can head to their favourite bars to beat the heat with Bacardi pitchers.

