Armaan Malik drops his latest fun and groovy single ‘Baari Baari’

MUMBAI: After the heartfelt release of his EP ‘Saanvarey’ earlier this year, Armaan Malik returns to the I-Pop spotlight with ‘Baari Baari’ – a fresh, feel-good anthem, packed with vibrant energy and emotion that captures the electric rush of falling head-over-heels in love. Composed by Amaal Mallik, written by Punjabi lyricist Youngveer, and slick production by NEVERSOBER, the track blends Hindi-Punjabi pop with an irresistible global sound.
With Armaan’s smooth vocals and a groove-packed melody, the track is a dance-ready number wrapped in romance. The accompanying music video sees Armaan breaking into easy, confident moves; something fans have been waiting to see more of, and matching the track’s upbeat energy with his infectious charm.
Speaking about the release, Armaan shares, “‘Baari Baari’ is a joyful departure from my usual sound. It’s got that bounce, that edge, yet still holds onto the romantic storytelling that I love. It’s been a year in the making, and captures an uptempo, chill vibe I’ve never explored before. Collaborating with Amaal and the incredibly talented Youngveer made this journey even more special. This track is all heart, groove, and good vibes.” Amaal adds, “We wanted to create something that felt emotional but still made you move. ‘Baari Baari’ is the sound of that balance.”
‘Baari Baari’ is now streaming on all major platforms. Add it to your playlist, turn the volume up, and let it be the soundtrack to your season of love.
