RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Jun 2025 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

Ryan Reynolds celebrates nature's unsung Heroes with Underdogs, A boundary-breaking natural history experience, on National Geographic

MUMBAI: For 137 years, National Geographic has been bringing you breathtaking wildlife footage of iconic animals-penguins, elephants, whales, and more. As if those windbags need any more free PR. Hold on to your binoculars, folks, as Nat Geo gets up close and personal with the outcasts of the animal kingdom in UNDERDOGS, narrated by Ryan Reynolds. From their hidden talents to their unconventional hygiene choices to their unsavory courtship rituals, UNDERDOGS celebrates the unique behaviors of the animals who don't usually get to be the stars of the show. From Reynolds' Emmy Award-winning Maximum Effort and Emmy and BAFTA Award-Winning Wildstar Films (a Fremantle company), National Geographic's UNDERDOGS starts June 19, airing every Thursday-Friday at 8 PM on National Geographic.

"Getting to work with National Geographic on UNDERDOGS was a dream come truemostly because I can finally watch a project of ours with my children. Technically, they saw "Deadpool & Wolverine" but I don't think they absorbed much while covering their eyes and ears and screaming for two hours," said Reynolds. "We're so proud to elevate the unsung heroes of the natural world to the top of the entertainment food chain and can't wait for everyone to see."

Watch trailer -

Each episode of the five-part series showcases a different aspect of these underdogs' bizarre mating strategies, surprising superpowers, deception, dubious parenting skills, and gross-out behaviors. UNDERDOGS features a range of never-before-filmed scenes, including the first time a film crew has ever entered a special cave in New Zealand - a huge cavern that glows brighter than a bachelor pad under a black light thanks to the glowing butts of millions of mucus-coated grubs. All over the world, overlooked superstars like this are out there 24/7, giving it maximum effort and keeping the natural world in working order for all those showboating polar bears, sharks and gorillas.

With stunning imagery from the world's leading wildlife cinematographers and music by multiple award-winning composer Harry Gregson-Williams ("Shrek," "The Martian," "Gladiator 2"), UNDERDOGS is edgy and informative. It's the unexpected superhero blockbuster of the summer that celebrates the oddballs and outcasts while highlighting remarkable survival techniques, mental resilience, and exceptional instincts. The "Underdogs (Original Series Soundtrack)," which will consist of Harry Gregson-Williams' score, released on June 13 on Hollywood Records and is now available on all major music platforms. Global rock superstars Green Day wrote the original theme song for the series, which is featured in the trailer. Their deluxe album, "Saviors (dition de luxe)," featuring seven newly added tracks including the UNDERDOGS theme song "Underdog," is also now available everywhere you listen to music.

UNDERDOGS is produced by Wildstar, a Fremantle company, in partnership with Maximum Effort for National Geographic. For Wildstar, Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz and Dan Rees are executive producers. For Maximum Effort, Ryan Reynolds, George Dewey, Ashley Fox and Patrick Gooing are executive producers; Sophia Travaglia and Molly Milstein are producers. Polly Billam serves as co-series producer and writer. For National Geographic, Tracy Rudolph Jackson is the executive producer, Janet Han Vissering is senior vice president of Production, Charlie Parsons is the senior vice president of Development, and Tom McDonald is the executive vice president of Global Factual and Unscripted Content.

Watch Underdogs June 19 onwards, every Thursday-Friday at 8 PM on National Geographic Channel.

Tags
Ryan Reynolds Heroes Underdogs National Geographic
Related news
 | 02 Jun 2023

Ryan Reynolds flew Charlotte Church to US to sing before they even met

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Charlotte Church has revealed that Ryan Reynolds flew her and her three kids over to America despite never meeting before.The Welsh singer-songwriter praised the Wrexham FC owner for welcoming her to New York as part of his documentary, reports Mirror.co.uk.

read more
 | 01 Nov 2022

The Midnight unveil instrumental version of chart topping album “Heroes”

MUMBAI: The Midnight continue their tradition of releasing the instrumental versions of all of their albums including their latest chart topping LP 'Heroes' which was released on September 9th via Counter Records and quickly debuted on numerous charts including #1 Current Electronic Albums, Top N

read more
 | 29 Jul 2022

Venezuelan metal band Murky Claw release single and lyric video for "Heroes"

MUMBAI: The Venezuelan group Murky Claw, today with its members residing in various latitudes, has just presented their new song 'Heroes', with which they reaffirm their return as a band, experimenting with new sounds that transcend alternative metal, progressive metal and alternative rock.

read more
 | 16 Mar 2021

Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor Swift thanked Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & their Kids

MUMBAI: On Sunday, March 14, Taylor Swift's folklore was named the winner of the Album of the Year award at the 2021 Grammys.

read more
 | 14 Dec 2020

Fans think Taylor Swift revealed the name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter on ‘Evermore’

MUMBAI: Did Taylor Swift spill the beans yet again?

read more

RnM Biz

Global Underground: FreshTunes connects the world with long-standing, truly free artist services

MUMBAI: FreshTunes is an artist services platform that has encouraged a community many music comread more

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

Eight decades of audio innovation: Sennheiser's legacy continues

MUMBAI: Since 1945, the name Sennheiser has stood for pioneering audio technology and passionateread more

top# 5 articles

1
The voice of romance: Check out Vishal Mishra's top tracks from 'Pehle Bhi Main' in Animal to 'Nazara' in 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'

MUMBAI: The charm of a classic Bollywood film is often elevated by its music especially when a singer can truly connect with the audience through...read more

2
Karandeep releases heartfelt new single "Hasdi"- a melodious celebration of joy and beauty

MUMBAI: India’s pop sensation, Karandeep, unveils his latest single "Hasdi", a soulful ode to the simple joy of admiration and the captivating charm...read more

3
Sunny Kaushal talks about delving into rap reveals inspiration from Eminem to Bohemia

MUMBAI: Sunny Kaushal donned the hat of a rapper with his latest single, Mid Air Freeverse. While anyone would be rarely capable of thinking of...read more

4
'Jab Tu Sajan' sets a soulful, monsoon-perfect tone for 'Aap Jaisa Koi', starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh

MUMBAI: Love doesn’t always arrive with fireworks, sometimes, it quietly finds its way to you. Jab Tu Sajan from R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh...read more

5
Higher Love”: Natania and Subhi on making history with the first Punjabi song in a Hollywood Animation soundtrack

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking moment for South Asian representation in global entertainment, artists Natania and Subhi have made history with “Higher...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games