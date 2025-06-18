RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jun 2025 17:32

Panther Drops 'Manwa': A Sun-Kissed Love Song for the Summer

MUMBAI: After cementing his place as one of Indian hip-hop’s most raw and honest voices, Panther returns with a refreshing twist in 'Manwa’ a vibrant summer anthem that marks a new chapter in his artistic journey.

Written and performed by Panther, ‘Manwa’ is a dreamy romantic track, a sonic detour from his usual introspective and gritty bars. Infused with the flavor of the UP dialect, it blends regional soul with global sound, making it both unique and universally relatable.

The music video, shot against the breezy, sun-drenched backdrops of Thailand, captures the innocence, charm, and adrenaline of young love. It’s a feel-good ride — colorful, carefree and bound to make you smile.

"Manwa is a love letter," Panther shares. “This was honestly out of my comfort zone, but that’s what made it exciting. I’m usually in my zone with hard-hitting rap, but this time I just wanted to follow the feeling. Love’s got this crazy power to shake you up, and I wanted the track to feel like that. I hope my fans connect with this side of my music as much as they do with my raps.”

Manwa is a bold declaration of Panther’s growth, versatility, and willingness to push his own creative boundaries. Whether you’re daydreaming about someone or just living your best single life, Manwa is that feel-good, windows-down, volume-up kinda song that’ll stay on repeat.

About Panther

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Panther is a rapper, songwriter and lyrical storyteller with a soul steeped in street-sharp bars, honesty, and regional identity. Panther’s razor-sharp writing, emotional depth, and grounded presence make him the voice of today’s chaotic concrete jungle, giving words to the unrest and delivering lines that stay with you.His journey hasn’t been about chasing the spotlight, but about staying true to his roots and the world he comes from.

Celebrated for his energetic hits like ‘Galat Karam’ and ‘Parinda’, ‘Manwa’ is also performed and written by Panther himself. A recent hit of his ‘Pahiye’, an introspective song about self respect and resilience, had created waves on viral charts and multiple audios were trending on instagram reels.

Whether he's talking about love, loss or society, Panther's music carries purpose, not to stir chaos, but to inspire growth, healing and legacy. His past releases have cemented his place as one of the most thoughtful voices in India’s Hindi rap scene. With a series of unique drops on the way, Panther is undoubtedly an artist to watch right now.

“I’m not chasing virality. I’m chasing truth, and building something that lasts,” says Panther. “Every song I put out is a page from my life. This one just happens to be written in sunshine.”

‘Manwa’ released worldwide on June 12.

