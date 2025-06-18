RadioandMusic
News |  18 Jun 2025 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Building a genre of her own: Simran Choudhary’s new track ‘Saiyyan Na Maane’ will stay with you for a long time!

MUMBAI: Not every love story is tragic. Some just need a beat drop, a side-eye, and a killer hook. Folk-pop innovator Simran Choudhary returns with her latest track ‘Saiyyan Na Maane’, a sonic blend of sass, soul, and sheer storytelling power. Known as the voice behind the internet’s most-loved songs like Aje Na Jaa & Rehle Mere Kol, Simran is steadily crafting a genre of her own, one that feels like home, yet hits with a global beat.

Simran who writes, composes, and stars in her own music videos; continues to be the hero of her own story in Saiyyan Na Maane which is more than just a song — it’s a statement. The old-school nostalgia through the folk beats while dressed in a contemporary pop aesthetic is impossible to ignore. Think heartbreak with highlighter, drama with drums, and a hook that lingers like your last good clapback.

While talking about the track, Simran shares, “We've all had that one person who just won’t listen, no matter how loud you love them. This song is my way of saying ‘fine, don’t listen’ but I’ll still have the last word. And I’ll sing it.” She further adds, “Saiyyan Na Maane is for every girl who's ever felt unheard or sidelined. Don’t be disheartened when they ignore you, but own your story, and remember that the mic’s still in your hand.”

As it happens, the track made its debut just in time for World Music Day, with a special preview hosted at the Meta office. With infectious energy and vibe, ‘Saiyyan Na Maane’ is a reminder that you don’t have to fall apart when love doesn’t fall in line. Sometimes, you just have to hit play, fix your eyeliner, and move on with the beat. Whether you’re nursing a heartbreak or rolling your eyes at yet another unread text - this is your song.

Watch the video to Saiyyan Na Maane by Simran Choudhary here:

Stream here - https://smi.lnk.to/SaiyyanNaMaane

Simran Choudhary Singer Songs music
