News |  17 Jun 2025 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Believe India, unveils new imprint dedicated to championing regional Haryanvi music

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music and artist development companies, announces the launch of ‘Mahra Tora,’ a dedicated imprint aimed at fostering the growing Haryanvi music scene in India. This initiative marks a significant step in Believe’s commitment to regional music in India, bringing strategic, marketing, and financial support to local talent while ensuring they retain full creative control over their careers. 
 
As part of Believe India’s Artist Services offering, ‘Mahra Tora’ will work with some of Haryana’s most promising and established artists. In a bold and unprecedented move, Mahra Tohra has completed back-to-back signings of 8 incredible artists under its imprint roster — a first-of-its-kind milestone. The lineup includes Kabira, Ajay Bhagta, Kaka WRLD, GP Ji, Hashtag Pandit, Amit Saini Rohtakiya, Amit Dhull, and Renuka Panwar. This marks a powerful step forward in building a genre-defining roster, helping them expand their reach both locally and internationally. The imprint will leverage Believe’s extensive digital expertise and long-term partnerships with key platforms to fuel the growth of Haryanvi music in the digital era. 
 
Following the successful launch of hip-hop-focused imprints in Thailand (bYOND), Italy (MAST), and France (Avant-Garde, AllPoints, and Morning Glory), ‘Mahra Tora’ reinforces Believe’s commitment to regional and independent music scenes worldwide. 
 
Vivek Raina, Managing Director, Believe India, said: 
 
“Haryanvi music has seen a meteoric rise in popularity, resonating with audiences beyond its regional roots. With ‘Mahra Tora,’ we aim to provide a strong platform for Haryanvi artists, ensuring they have the right tools to reach wider audiences and build sustainable careers.” 
 
Shilpa Sharda, Head of Artist Services, Believe India, added: 
 
“The energy and authenticity of Haryanvi music are unparalleled. ‘Mahra Tora’ is our way of investing in this vibrant scene, empowering artists with the best-in-class support to scale new heights in the industry.” 
 
With this launch, Believe continues to drive the growth of independent artists while strengthening its presence in India's diverse and dynamic music ecosystem.
