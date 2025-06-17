RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jun 2025 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

The Fern Brentwood Resort announces ‘Punjab di Khushboo’ Food Festival in Mussoorie

MUMBAI: The Fern Brentwood Resort & Spa, Mussoorie, announces its latest culinary celebration, Punjab di Khushboo – a spirited food festival that brings the rich and robust flavours of Punjab to the Queen of Hills. Running from 19th to 29th June 2025, this 10-day celebration invites guests to experience the warmth of Punjabi hospitality, the joy of comfort food, and evenings filled with laughter, games, and good cheer.

Set in the scenic surroundings of Mussoorie, the festival will be hosted at Whistling Pines, the resort’s open-air venue, and promises an inviting experience full of flavour and nostalgia. Guests can look forward to a specially curated dinner buffet served daily from 8:00 PM to 11:00 PM, showcasing the best of Punjab’s culinary heritage – from buttery curries to smoky tandoori classics.

Speaking about the idea behind the festival, Arindam Bahel, General Manager, The Fern Brentwood Resort & Spa, Mussoorie, shared: “We’re excited to bring a flavourful and festive experience like Punjab di Khushboo to Mussoorie. Punjabi food has a way of making people feel at home - it’s hearty, bold, and full of soul. Punjab di Khushboo is our way of bringing that same spirit to Mussoorie, combining great food with moments that bring people together.”

The evenings begin with Rumuk Hi Tea, Tambola, and Lamp Lighting (5:30 PM to 6:30 PM) – a lighthearted prelude that sets the tone for a hearty dinner ahead. With snacks, conversations, and a dash of local charm, it’s the perfect way to ease into the evening. Guests can then raise a toast with a 1+1 offer on selected drinks from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM, followed by drinks at MRP – no markups, just good times.

On the menu: crowd favourites like Butter Chicken, Sarson da Saag, Amritsari Macchi, Rajma, Chole Bhature, stuffed parathas, and more. And for dessert lovers – expect indulgent treats like Phirni, Jalebi, and Gajar ka Halwa.

Further elevating the experience, the festival’s menu has been designed as a day-wise culinary journey across Punjab. Guests can relish signature dishes such as Atta Chicken, Mutton Beliram, Kunna Gosht, Patiala Chicken, Amritsari Kulche, and Taftan, paired with traditional accompaniments like homemade chutneys and murabbas. The sweet section promises a delightful rotation of Roh ki Kheer, Gajrela, Makai ka Halwa, Jalebi, and more, ensuring each evening feels unique and immersive. Carefully crafted to reflect the diversity of Punjabi cuisine, the meals will also feature rotating live chaat stations, kulhad specials, and rustic local preparations served with heartfelt hospitality.

With every element curated to reflect the soul of Punjab – from the food and music to the ambience – the festival is open to all guests, whether staying at the resort or visiting from nearby. It’s an invitation to slow down, savour, and celebrate food the way it’s meant to be enjoyed.

Conveniently located on Mussoorie’s Mall Road and just a drive away from Dehradun, The Fern Brentwood Resort offers the perfect setting to enjoy regional food festivals that are rooted, vibrant, and full of heart.

