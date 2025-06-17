RadioandMusic
Sunny Kaushal talks about delving into rap reveals inspiration from Eminem to Bohemia

MUMBAI: Sunny Kaushal donned the hat of a rapper with his latest single, Mid Air Freeverse. While anyone would be rarely capable of thinking of creativity mid-flight, Sunny Kaushal came up with the song several thousand feet up in the air! Recently, the Shiddat actor talked about how he was inspired to write it while flying from Delhi to Mumbai. Sunny says, "I was running late to the airport and missed my coffee. As soon as I got on the plane, I requested the flight attendant for a cup of coffee, and ended up burning my tongue. That's how the first line of the song originated."

With a pen and paper, Sunny Kaushal penned the lyrics on a two-hour-plus flight. It resulted in an upbeat, Punjabi rap number, loaded with Bhangra vibes, rhythm and rhyme.

Sunny Kaushal's foray into music happened quite earlier. It thrived on the need to express himself, rather than make a career outside acting. Sunny recalls, "I started writing during the pandemic. It was a creative outlet, as shoots were not happening for a month, two months, three months, and so on. So, it originated from my need to express myself creatively."

Realizing that writing came to him naturally, Sunny started learning the craft. "I started understanding the techniques and different ways you can weave words together or time your rap delivery. I started watching YouTube videos on how to make your rhymes better."

He also reveals that his music inspiration ranges from Eminem, Bohemia to Karan Aujla. "My introduction to rap was  Eminem. Lose Yourself was my first hip-hop song. Then Bohemia blew my mind by bringing rap in Punjabi," Sunny says and adds, "I make music when I get time. Poetry, for me, is a way of journaling my emotions."

So far, Sunny Kaushal's Mid Air Freeverse is connecting with his admirers and music lovers for carrying an upbeat energy, and elevating it with Bhangra feels. At times when Punjabi rap is growing and trending big time, Sunny's Mid Air Freeverse is poised to emerge as a crowd-pleaser soon.

