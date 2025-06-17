RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jun 2025

Mastercard and EVA Live Strike a Chord with India: More than 20 Electrifying Live Performances & Shows to Create Priceless Moments Across the Nation

MUMBAI: In a country where music is not just entertainment but a way of life, Mastercard is turning up the volume. As India's live music and performing arts scene experiences a dynamic resurgence, it is evolving beyond traditional genres to embrace a rich tapestry of artistic expression. The blend of Bollywood ballads, classical ragas, improv comedy, and diverse stage formats reflects a cultural renaissance that unites people across generations, languages, and geographies.

Tapping into that passion to create truly priceless moments and experiences for its millions of cardholders, Mastercard has entered a landmark collaboration with EVA Live, one of India’s premier live entertainment companies, to bring over 20 unforgettable performances to cities across India from October to December 2025.

The excitement kicks off on October 30 in Mumbai with global pop icon Enrique Iglesias, marking his return to India after 13 years. Fans can then enjoy soul-stirring performances from A.R. Rahman and high-energy sets from DJ Tiesto among other global stars. Each performance promises a vibrant celebration of rhythm, culture, and connection. For Mastercard cardholders, these are more than just performances—they are gateways to exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

This marks Mastercard’s first-ever performing arts sponsorship asset in South Asia, and with exclusive rights in the payments category, the collaboration ensures cardholders enjoy unmatched access, visibility, and privileges throughout the series. It is available to Mastercard cardholders from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and those willing to travel from other parts of the world.

Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard, said: “India’s love for entertainment—especially music—is unparalleled, deeply emotional, spiritual, and cultural. Mastercard’s collaboration with EVA Live is designed to create unforgettable moments that connect with people’s hearts and leave lasting memories. At the same time, it strengthens brand engagement and fuels the passion economy."

A Symphony of Benefits for Mastercard Cardholders:

1 Early access to tickets during presale
2 A 10% discount post-presale
3 Access to Mastercard’s signature Priceless Experiences, including artist meet-and-greets and exclusive Mastercard lounges
4 Tickets can be purchased using all Mastercard cards - credit, debit, or pre-paid

Julie Nestor, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, added, “Mastercard has built a powerful global legacy of connecting people to priceless possibilities—through our long-standing collaboration across a range of passion categories globally, including music and entertainment. This collaboration with EVA Live extends this legacy to India in a way that’s immersive, inclusive, and deeply rewarding for our cardholders.”

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live, said, “This seminal collaboration with Mastercard heralds a transformative era for live music in India. By synergistically combining our proven expertise in executing large-scale, impactful events with Mastercard's expansive global footprint and unwavering commitment to delivering priceless experiences, we are poised to significantly elevate the national live music scene and cultivate deeper connections between fans and the artists they deeply admire.”

With more legendary artists to be announced, Mastercard is orchestrating a cultural movement—one that brings Indian fans closer to the entertainment they cherish.

To be part of these experiences, fans can purchase tickets using any Mastercard—credit, debit, or prepaid—issued globally. Explore exclusive experiences and benefits at www.priceless.com/music or apply for a Mastercard at specials.priceless.com.

Mastercard is a long-time supporter of the music industry. Building on its sponsorships of the GRAMMY Awards, Latin GRAMMY Awards and BRIT Awards, Mastercard has created countless innovative, inclusive Priceless Experiences connecting fans and artists. The brand even launched an album titled Priceless through a collaboration centered on mentoring rising artists.

Mastercard Songs music
