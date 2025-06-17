RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jun 2025 14:09 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber cuts ties with former friend in heated text exchange: “I Know I’m Broken”

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber is making headlines after publicly sharing a tense and emotional exchange with a former friend, signaling the end of their relationship.

On Sunday, the “Peaches” singer surprised fans by posting screenshots of a private conversation to his Instagram. In the messages, Bieber expressed deep frustration and officially ended the friendship, criticizing the unnamed individual for how they responded to his emotional state.

“I will never suppress my emotions for someone,” Bieber wrote. “Conflict is part of any relationship. If you don’t like my anger, then you don’t like me.”

He went on to explain that his anger stems from past trauma, adding, “Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is just mean.”

The former friend replied by saying, “I’m not used to someone lashing out at me. It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger.”

Bieber responded sharply: “Ouch. The friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out.” He emphasized that he has other friends who respect his emotional boundaries.

The conversation escalated when Bieber added, “I thought you were a p––, which is why I always kept my distance. I gave you the benefit of the doubt, but this confirms you were exactly who I thought you were. Please leave me alone now. Blocking you.”

He later reposted the screenshots to his Instagram Story, writing, “Quit asking me if I’m okay. Quit asking me how I’m doing. I don’t do that to you because I know how hard life is for everyone. Stop projecting your insecurities onto me. Your concern doesn’t feel like care — it feels oppressive.”

On Monday, Bieber followed up with another post, featuring white text on a purple background:

“People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could fix myself, I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I’ve spent my whole life trying to change, trying to be like the people who told me I needed fixing. But it just makes me more tired and more angry.”

The posts have sparked widespread conversation online about emotional boundaries, trauma, and how people express pain.

