Higher Love”: Natania and Subhi on making history with the first Punjabi song in a Hollywood Animation soundtrack

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking moment for South Asian representation in global entertainment, artists Natania and Subhi have made history with “Higher Love” — the first Punjabi Indian song featured in a major Hollywood animated film, The Smurfs Movie. In an exclusive with Radioandmusic, the duo opens up about the collaboration, cultural pride, and breaking new ground for Desi music.

1. Bringing Punjabi Vibes to Hollywood: How “Higher Love” Came to Be

For both Natania and Subhi, being part of The Smurfs Movie soundtrack is nothing short of surreal.

“It’s such a pinch-me moment,” shares Natania. “Ty Ty Smith, the co-founder of our label Desi Trill and also a producer on The Smurfs, believed in the track and felt it was a perfect fit. To bring my roots and culture into something so iconic is a dream come true.”

Subhi echoes the sentiment: “This is a moment I’ll cherish forever. I’m signed to Desi Trill as both an artist and songwriter, and Ty Ty brought this opportunity to us. Singing and co-writing in Punjabi for the Smurfs soundtrack is a proud moment — showcasing our culture on a global stage.”

2. Reimagining a Classic with a Desi Twist

“Higher Love” creatively reimagines Belinda Carlisle’s timeless hit Heaven Is A Place On Earth, infusing it with Punjabi and English elements.

“We were actually messing around in the studio, singing the chorus over some chords, and it just clicked,” Natania reveals. “I didn’t want to overthink it — I wanted the blend to feel joyful and natural. When we added the Punjabi part, I had goosebumps. It felt special.”

Subhi adds, “It was Natania’s vision to add the Punjabi flavor to the track. She brought me in after the English parts were written, and I instantly fell in love with it. Writing the Punjabi lyrics that complemented the rest of the song just flowed from there.”

3. A Milestone for Desi Music Globally

Both artists see this moment as a huge leap forward — not just personally, but for the wider South Asian music community.

“This milestone means so much to me,” says Natania. “My dream has always been to bring Indian music to the global stage, and to do it through such a legendary project — alongside Subhi — fills my heart with pride.”

Subhi reflects, “To be the first South Asian artist singing an original Punjabi verse for a mainstream Hollywood film is huge. And doing it with one of my closest friends makes it even more meaningful. I think this opens the door for more Desi artists to collaborate on global projects.”

4. Sharing the Spotlight with Legends: DJ Khaled and Cardi B

With industry giants like DJ Khaled and Cardi B also featured on the track, the collaboration took on another level of impact.

“Working alongside legends like Khaled and Cardi is an absolute honor,” Natania says. “They brought such incredible energy and embraced Indian culture with their own flavor. It really elevated the track and validated our artistic vision.”

Subhi agrees: “It’s like a dream. Cardi’s verse is so crisp and punchy — it sets the tone. And DJ Khaled? He’s just pure joy. His energy lit up the entire track.”

5. The Future of South Asian Sounds in Global Music

Both artists are optimistic about what’s ahead for South Asian music in the mainstream.

“There are so many exciting collaborations happening,” Natania shares. “My advice to new artists? Just go for it. Don’t wait for approval. Make music, put it out, and stay true to your voice — even if it’s not understood right away. Authenticity always shines.”

Subhi adds, “We’re already seeing Desi artists bringing their culture to the global stage. The lines are blurring, and the industry is more open to diverse voices. My message to emerging artists? Embrace your roots. When the art is genuine, it finds its audience.”

“Higher Love” is more than just a song — it’s a cultural milestone, a celebration of identity, and a bold statement about where Desi music is headed next.