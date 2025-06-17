RadioandMusic
News |  17 Jun 2025 13:29 |  By RnMTeam

Hailey Bieber quietly edits Instagram post amid ongoing speculation about Justin and their marriage

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber is once again in the spotlight after fans noticed a subtle edit she made to one of her recent Instagram posts — and it’s sparking conversation online.

On Sunday, the Rhode skincare founder shared a series of summery snapshots, including beachside photos and bikini shots, to welcome the new season. The original caption, according to eagle-eyed followers, read: “lemon drop martinis and therapy all summer long.” However, the post was later edited to remove the reference to therapy, now simply reading: “lemon drop martinis all summer long.”

Instagram marked the caption as “edited,” and fans were quick to call out the change in the comments.

“Wait, didn’t this post just say ‘therapy and lemon drop martinis all day long’? Am I now hallucinating insta posts?” one confused follower asked.

Another chimed in, “Why did you delete the therapy part, friend?”

Neither Hailey nor her reps have commented on the caption change — but the edit comes amid continued public scrutiny surrounding her husband, Justin Bieber, and the state of their marriage.

In April, TMZ reported that Justin’s former business partner, Ryan Good, had concerns about the singer’s affiliation with Churchome in Beverly Hills, even going so far as to call it “cult-like.” And just last month, Justin faced backlash over a poorly received Instagram post congratulating Hailey on her Vogue cover.

Instead of a straightforward celebration, Justin’s caption took an unexpected turn:

“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue,” he admitted. “Yikes I know, so mean.”

He then reflected, “For some reason, because I felt so disrespected, I thought I gotta get even.”

The post concluded with an apology and some thoughts on emotional growth: “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

While the intention may have been heartfelt, fans criticized the tone. “A simple congrats would’ve been fine I fear,” one commenter wrote, while another bluntly said, “U need some help w captions king.”

Hailey and Justin, married since 2018, have long been the subject of public speculation, with divorce rumors swirling more frequently in recent months. In a July 2024 interview with W Magazine, Hailey addressed the relentless scrutiny:

“People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one. ‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced.’ It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”

While Hailey continues to post curated glimpses into her life, her small edit has reignited curiosity among fans — proving once again that even subtle online changes don’t go unnoticed when you live under the spotlight.

