Hailey Bieber claps back at Justin’s controversial Mother’s Day post with icy Father’s Day comment

MUMBAI: As you may know, Justin and Hailey Bieber became first-time parents last August with the arrival of their son, Jack Blues. But last month, Justin stirred controversy with a post many viewed as tone-deaf on Hailey’s very first Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, May 11, the singer used Instagram’s “Notes” feature to post, “Love u moms but mothers day sucks ass” — a message he then amplified by screenshotting and sharing it to his Instagram Story, where it reached his 294 million followers. He followed up with a second post: “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.”

The reaction was swift and critical. Fans were stunned by the negativity, especially considering it was Hailey’s first time celebrating the day as a mom. One tweet that went viral labeled Justin’s note as “vile,” and many accused him of humiliating Hailey. The backlash eventually prompted him to delete the message.

In what seemed like an attempt to do damage control, Justin later shared heartfelt posts praising Hailey, including a carousel of sweet photos captioned “Best mommy day gurlie” and a video of a Mother’s Day surprise featuring a mariachi band. Still, for many, the effort felt too little, too late.

That’s why Hailey’s move on Justin’s first Father’s Day was met with widespread amusement — and applause.

On Sunday, Justin posted more than a dozen photos to his Instagram grid to mark the occasion. His first post featured a black-and-white selfie with the bold caption: “I’m a dad that’s not to be fucked with.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DK7TXmWR8GR/?igsh=YjhjbmlsajB5bzF6

Hailey was quick to jump in with a biting comment of her own: “Father’s Day sucks ass.”

Fans instantly recognized the clever dig — a clear callback to Justin’s own Mother’s Day message. One viral tweet paired screenshots of both posts with the caption: “Hailey got her lick back.” The tweet exploded, racking up over 9 million views and thousands of likes and shares.

“She’s so unserious, I love her,” one fan replied, while another chimed in, “OK i love her.”

Despite speculation that Hailey later deleted the comment, it remained visible under Justin’s post at the time of writing.

Though Hailey didn’t make a separate Father’s Day post of her own, it seemed there were no hard feelings between the two. Justin went on to share several wholesome moments throughout the day, including sweet photos of Hailey and Jack playing piano together and a playful story captioned, “How I feel when @haileybieber Gets home,” alongside a dolphin joyfully leaping through the air.

Later, the Biebers returned from a “Date night getaway,” with Justin posting photos and showing off a new gold watch with the caption: “Happy daddy day to me u lil ho.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DK8IHXHyWzI/?igsh=eHptMzVoczRuZWkw

Fans were left both entertained and impressed by Hailey’s witty, well-timed comeback — a moment that proved, once again, that she knows how to hold her own.