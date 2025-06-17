RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Jun 2025 13:32 |  By RnMTeam

Hailey Bieber claps back at Justin’s controversial Mother’s Day post with icy Father’s Day comment

MUMBAI: As you may know, Justin and Hailey Bieber became first-time parents last August with the arrival of their son, Jack Blues. But last month, Justin stirred controversy with a post many viewed as tone-deaf on Hailey’s very first Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, May 11, the singer used Instagram’s “Notes” feature to post, “Love u moms but mothers day sucks ass” — a message he then amplified by screenshotting and sharing it to his Instagram Story, where it reached his 294 million followers. He followed up with a second post: “Good luck today for anyone navigating Mother’s Day.”

The reaction was swift and critical. Fans were stunned by the negativity, especially considering it was Hailey’s first time celebrating the day as a mom. One tweet that went viral labeled Justin’s note as “vile,” and many accused him of humiliating Hailey. The backlash eventually prompted him to delete the message.

In what seemed like an attempt to do damage control, Justin later shared heartfelt posts praising Hailey, including a carousel of sweet photos captioned “Best mommy day gurlie” and a video of a Mother’s Day surprise featuring a mariachi band. Still, for many, the effort felt too little, too late.

That’s why Hailey’s move on Justin’s first Father’s Day was met with widespread amusement — and applause.

On Sunday, Justin posted more than a dozen photos to his Instagram grid to mark the occasion. His first post featured a black-and-white selfie with the bold caption: “I’m a dad that’s not to be fucked with.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DK7TXmWR8GR/?igsh=YjhjbmlsajB5bzF6

Hailey was quick to jump in with a biting comment of her own: “Father’s Day sucks ass.”

Fans instantly recognized the clever dig — a clear callback to Justin’s own Mother’s Day message. One viral tweet paired screenshots of both posts with the caption: “Hailey got her lick back.” The tweet exploded, racking up over 9 million views and thousands of likes and shares.

“She’s so unserious, I love her,” one fan replied, while another chimed in, “OK i love her.”

Despite speculation that Hailey later deleted the comment, it remained visible under Justin’s post at the time of writing.

Though Hailey didn’t make a separate Father’s Day post of her own, it seemed there were no hard feelings between the two. Justin went on to share several wholesome moments throughout the day, including sweet photos of Hailey and Jack playing piano together and a playful story captioned, “How I feel when @haileybieber Gets home,” alongside a dolphin joyfully leaping through the air.

Later, the Biebers returned from a “Date night getaway,” with Justin posting photos and showing off a new gold watch with the caption: “Happy daddy day to me u lil ho.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/DK8IHXHyWzI/?igsh=eHptMzVoczRuZWkw

Fans were left both entertained and impressed by Hailey’s witty, well-timed comeback — a moment that proved, once again, that she knows how to hold her own.

Tags
music
Related news
 | 17 Jun 2025

The Fern Brentwood Resort announces ‘Punjab di Khushboo’ Food Festival in Mussoorie

MUMBAI: The Fern Brentwood Resort & Spa, Mussoorie, announces its latest culinary celebration, Punjab di Khushboo – a spirited food festival that brings the rich and robust flavours of Punjab to the Queen of Hills.

read more
 | 17 Jun 2025

Aaroha Musical Wellness announces 2nd Musical Healing Retreat in Dehradun

MUMBAI: Aaroha Musical Wellness is all set to host the second edition of its much-anticipated Musical Healing Retreat from 27th to 29th June 2025 at Punarnava Wellness Resort & Spa, Dehradun.

read more
 | 17 Jun 2025

Higher Love”: Natania and Subhi on making history with the first Punjabi song in a Hollywood Animation soundtrack

MUMBAI: In a groundbreaking moment for South Asian representation in global entertainment, artists Natania and Subhi have made history with “Higher Love” — the first Punjabi Indian song featured in a major Hollywood animated film, The Smurfs Movie.

read more
 | 17 Jun 2025

Mastercard and EVA Live Strike a Chord with India: More than 20 Electrifying Live Performances & Shows to Create Priceless Moments Across the Nation

MUMBAI: In a country where music is not just entertainment but a way of life, Mastercard is turning up the volume. As India's live music and performing arts scene experiences a dynamic resurgence, it is evolving beyond traditional genres to embrace a rich tapestry of artistic expression.

read more
 | 17 Jun 2025

Sunny Kaushal talks about delving into rap reveals inspiration from Eminem to Bohemia

MUMBAI: Sunny Kaushal donned the hat of a rapper with his latest single, Mid Air Freeverse. While anyone would be rarely capable of thinking of creativity mid-flight, Sunny Kaushal came up with the song several thousand feet up in the air!

read more

RnM Biz

Hoopr Smash partners with Merchant Records to add 450 plus tracks by Salim–Sulaiman to it's growing licensing marketplace

MUMBAI: Hoopr Smash, a first-of-its-kind, automated, self-serve, music licensing marketplace annread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

Eight decades of audio innovation: Sennheiser's legacy continues

MUMBAI: Since 1945, the name Sennheiser has stood for pioneering audio technology and passionateread more

Laugh Out Loud with MY FM's Comedy Punchayat: India's First Stand-Up Comedy Radio Property

India’s First Stand-Up Comedy Radio Property. Every Day, Every Hour. read more

top# 5 articles

1
Believe India, unveils new imprint dedicated to championing regional Haryanvi music

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music and artist development companies, announces the launch of ‘Mahra Tora,’ a dedicated...read more

2
The voice of romance: Check out Vishal Mishra's top tracks from 'Pehle Bhi Main' in Animal to 'Nazara' in 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'

MUMBAI: The charm of a classic Bollywood film is often elevated by its music especially when a singer can truly connect with the audience through...read more

3
The Fern Brentwood Resort announces ‘Punjab di Khushboo’ Food Festival in Mussoorie

MUMBAI: The Fern Brentwood Resort & Spa, Mussoorie, announces its latest culinary celebration, Punjab di Khushboo – a spirited food festival that...read more

4
Aaroha Musical Wellness announces 2nd Musical Healing Retreat in Dehradun

MUMBAI: Aaroha Musical Wellness is all set to host the second edition of its much-anticipated Musical Healing Retreat from 27th to 29th June 2025 at...read more

5
Believe India, unveils new imprint dedicated to championing regional Haryanvi music

MUMBAI: Believe, one of the world’s leading digital music and artist development companies, announces the launch of ‘Mahra Tora,’ a dedicated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games