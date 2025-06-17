Aaroha Musical Wellness announces 2nd Musical Healing Retreat in Dehradun

MUMBAI: Aaroha Musical Wellness is all set to host the second edition of its much-anticipated Musical Healing Retreat from 27th to 29th June 2025 at Punarnava Wellness Resort & Spa, Dehradun. This unique three-day retreat brings together the essence of India’s ancient wellness systems, classical and Sufi music, and spiritual practices—offering an immersive journey toward healing and harmony.

Aaroha offers a rare opportunity to disconnect from the fast-paced world and reconnect with the self in the lap of nature.

The healing journey at Aaroha will be guided by revered wellness experts and spiritual masters. Among them are Dr. N.K. Sharma, a global name in Reiki and Past Life Regression; Vision Divinity, offering immersive Sound Healing sessions; Meher, a practitioner of Vedic Yogic Healing; and Ayurveda experts from Kairali, known for blending tradition with modern science. These experiences will be complemented by interactive sessions with Vaishnavacharya Jai Jai Sri Abhishek Goswami Maharaj, whose discourses on spirituality in contemporary times are celebrated worldwide.

Speaking about the initiative, Bani Sharma, Co Founder Aaroha Musical Wellness said: “Every activity at Aaroha is crafted to balance the physical, emotional, and spiritual energies of individuals. By uniting 'Surr, Swar, and Sargam' with untouched nature, Aaroha offers an immersive journey into self-healing through sound, movement, and stillness.”

At the core of the retreat lies the theme: <i>“Rhythm of Wellness – Embrace Ancient Wellness Therapy, Spirituality & Musical Culture in the Lap of Nature.”</i> Participants will engage in a thoughtfully designed series of wellness sessions including Sound Baths, Chakra Healing, Yoga, and Spiritual Talks, all integrated with the therapeutic power of music. These practices aim to restore the physical, emotional, and spiritual balance of each participant.

Beyond therapy and talks, Aaroha will demonstrate how dance forms, mudras, and musical instruments are more than cultural expressions - they are conduits of inner transformation. In an age where music is often seen only as entertainment, Aaroha aims to remind the world that all instruments have healing power, and all dance forms are rooted in wellness and spirituality.

The retreat also seeks to spark a larger movement around nature conservation. Through its spiritually rich programming - musical rituals, dance performances, and mindful wellness practices - Aaroha will drive awareness about preserving the planet, especially Uttarakhand’s ecologically sensitive landscapes.

Aaroha’s larger vision is to position India as a global epicenter for wellness tourism, attracting seekers from across the world - just as adventurers trek to Everest, spiritual and wellness travellers will journey to Dehradun to find solace in music, therapy, and nature.

As part of this vision, Aaroha plans to develop eco-friendly wellness hubs in Uttarakhand’s villages that harmonise with the local ecosystem, preserving the region’s natural integrity. It also aims to establish spiritual, Ayurvedic, and musical gurukuls, nurturing future generations in traditional healing arts. Additionally, the retreat intends to foster women empowerment and local employment opportunities through sustainable wellness tourism, while promoting locally crafted organic products such as essential oils, incense, herbal soaps, and remedies derived from native flora of the hills.

With support from both private and government sectors, Aaroha aims to shape Uttarakhand into a holistic wellness destination - where Indian traditions meet global standards of mindful living. The retreat will also serve as a platform to promote India’s diverse cultural heritage, many aspects of which remain unexplored or forgotten. While Indian artists travel abroad to showcase our traditions, Aaroha’s mission is to attract the world to India to experience them in their purest form.

To strengthen its impact, Aaroha invites brands and partners to align with its vision and gain premium exposure to an audience that includes wellness professionals, bureaucrats, ministers, HNIs, investors, lifestyle influencers, and media.

Bookings can be made via [Insert Booking Details or Website].