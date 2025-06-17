As ‘Bigg Dawgs’ nears it’s one-year milestone, Zebu Animation drops a stunning fan-made tribute

MUMBAI: In less than a month, Bigg Dawgs by Hanumankind and Kalmi will complete one year since its global breakout- a track that reshaped the soundscape and brought Indian hip-hop to the global stage. To mark the occasion, Bangalore-based Zebu Animation has unveiled a beautifully crafted animated tribute, recreating the original music video with incredible attention to detail and hundreds of hours of dedicated work- a true celebration of music, made by fans for fans.
Released in collaboration with @defjamindia and @whatwecookin.tv, the animated video marks a full circle moment for the artists and the community, capturing the energy, spirit, and cultural impact Bigg Dawgs continues to carry worldwide.
From viral charts to global stages, Bigg Dawgs stands as a testament to the power of independent artistry, and this fan-made animation is a tribute to the journey so far.
