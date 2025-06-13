Three Father's Day moments on Indian Idol that will tug at your heartstrings

MUMBAI: There’s a quiet magic in the bond between a father and child — a kind of love that doesn’t always need words yet speaks volumes. It’s in the firm grip of a reassuring hand, the emotional silence after a proud moment, or the glimmer in a father’s eye as he watches his child chase their dreams- reminding us that behind every confident step forward is a father’s steady presence cheering behind. This Father’s Day, we celebrate the unsung heroes supporting the dreams — the fathers whose quiet strength, and unwavering love have shaped the journeys of so many aspiring artists.

On Fremantle-led reality shows like Indian Idol (Sony), India’s Got Talent (Colors), and Indian Idol Telugu (aha), we’ve witnessed unforgettable moments of pure emotion — when a contestant’s performance brings their father to tears, or when a proud dad rushes to the stage to hold his child after a milestone achievement. These heartwarming stories remind us that talent doesn’t grow in isolation — it’s nurtured by families, by sacrifices, and most often, by the steadfast love of a father.

1. Father-Daughter Duo Steals the Spotlight in Indian Idol’s Grand Finale

During the Grand Finale of Indian Idol Season 16, Ram Shankar, the father of finalist Sneha Shankar, graced the stage with a mesmerising rendition of ‘’Yaaron Sab Dua Karo’’ accompanied by his daughter Sneha. The duo presented a soul – stirring performance that left both the judges and audience awe-struck. What made the moment unforgettable was not just the performance, but Ram Shankar’s emotional words: “I believe that my dad had returned through Sneha.” The performance not only highlighted the generational musical legacy passed down, but also served a beautiful tribute of love, lineage, and the bond between a father and daughter.

2. At Just 3, Ragini Became Her Brother’s Lifeline- Brings Judges to Tears

In a heart - wrenching audition episode of Indian Idol Season 15, contestant Ragini brought more than just talent on the stage. Ragini’s father shared that their son, Devendra was diagnosed with Thalassemia at a young age and was given only a few years to live. Amid this difficult time, Ragini was born to them as their miracle child who fortunately was tested Thalassemia-negative and an ideal bone marrow match. At just 3 years old, she underwent the procedure, donating a significant amount of bone marrow, to save her brother’s life. Holding back tears, her father said, “The choice to put both children’s life at risk was incredibly challenging, but today, my son is alive only because of Ragini.” Ragini is truly a blessing to her family, to which Badshah added, “Agar ashirwaad ka koi chehra hota, toh woh Ragini hoti!”

3. Shreya Ghosal Gets Emotional Over Her Birthday Surprise

Indian Idol Season 15 production crew, surprised judge Shreya Ghoshal by celebrating her birthday on the set. Shreya also received a surprise visit from her parents by making a special appearance on the show. They brought along her favourite homemade kheer; a cherished birthday tradition celebrated in her family. Her parents expressed their pride in Shreya and her accomplishments, leaving her emotional. The warm celebration reflects on the close-knit atmosphere behind the scenes of the show and resonates with viewers who appreciate such personal family moments.

This Father’s Day, let us all treasure the special moments we share with our fathers and give back some of that love to the men who gave us wings to fly!