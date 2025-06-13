Tess and The Details announce anthemic 'Take Me Alive'

MUMBAI: San Francisco punk rock band Tess & The Details return with their first original single since 2023, announcing the anthemic “Take Me Alive,” set for release on June 13, 2025.

“Take Me Alive” is the band’s first original release since their debut 2023 album “Runaway” (Double Helix Records), kicking off an exciting new chapter. To accompany the track, the band is also dropping a high-energy, performance-based music video, shot by Like Roses guitarist Devin Zamora and edited by lead singer/guitarist Tess Stevens.

“Take Me Alive” marks new territory for the band, channeling a more stadium-rock sound. It’s the first of three singles recorded in the Bay Area by Scott Goodrich (The Story So Far, Broadway Calls, Decent Criminal) and mastered by John Naclerio (My Chemical Romance, Bayside, Brand New).

Stevens hopes the lyrics inspire people to question what’s happening in the world. “The song is about rejecting the stupidity we see online, unplugging ourselves from the things that cause us self doubt,” she says. “It’s about telling the world to ‘take you alive’ as you truly are."

To support the release, the band will be playing a single release show sponsored by Live 105 and PopScene San Francisco featuring Winona Fighter at Brick & Mortar Music Hall on June 16, 2025.

Following the release show, they’ll be playing shows up and down the West Coast with more original music set to drop later this year.