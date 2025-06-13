Panther drops 'Manwa': A sun-kissed love song for the summer

Mumbai, June 13: After cementing his place as one of Indian hip-hop’s most raw and honest voices, Panther returns with a refreshing twist in 'Manwa’ a vibrant summer anthem that marks a new chapter in his artistic journey.

Written and performed by Panther, ‘Manwa’ is a dreamy romantic track, a sonic detour from his usual introspective and gritty bars. Infused with the flavor of the UP dialect, it blends regional soul with global sound, making it both unique and universally relatable.

The music video, shot against the breezy, sun-drenched backdrops of Thailand, captures the innocence, charm, and adrenaline of young love. It’s a feel-good ride — colorful, carefree and bound to make you smile. The video is set to release soon.

"Manwa is a love letter," Panther shares. “This was honestly out of my comfort zone, but that’s what made it exciting. I’m usually in my zone with hard-hitting rap, but this time I just wanted to follow the feeling. Love’s got this crazy power to shake you up, and I wanted the track to feel like that. I hope my fans connect with this side of my music as much as they do with my raps.”

Manwa is a bold declaration of Panther’s growth, versatility, and willingness to push his own creative boundaries. Whether you’re daydreaming about someone or just living your best single life, Manwa is that feel-good, windows-down, volume-up kinda song that’ll stay on repeat.