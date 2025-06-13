RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Jun 2025 16:23 |  By RnMTeam

Panther drops 'Manwa': A sun-kissed love song for the summer

Mumbai, June 13: After cementing his place as one of Indian hip-hop’s most raw and honest voices, Panther returns with a refreshing twist in 'Manwa’ a vibrant summer anthem that marks a new chapter in his artistic journey.

Written and performed by Panther, ‘Manwa’ is a dreamy romantic track, a sonic detour from his usual introspective and gritty bars. Infused with the flavor of the UP dialect, it blends regional soul with global sound, making it both unique and universally relatable.

The music video, shot against the breezy, sun-drenched backdrops of Thailand, captures the innocence, charm, and adrenaline of young love. It’s a feel-good ride — colorful, carefree and bound to make you smile. The video is set to release soon.

"Manwa is a love letter," Panther shares. “This was honestly out of my comfort zone, but that’s what made it exciting. I’m usually in my zone with hard-hitting rap, but this time I just wanted to follow the feeling. Love’s got this crazy power to shake you up, and I wanted the track to feel like that. I hope my fans connect with this side of my music as much as they do with my raps.”

Manwa is a bold declaration of Panther’s growth, versatility, and willingness to push his own creative boundaries. Whether you’re daydreaming about someone or just living your best single life, Manwa is that feel-good, windows-down, volume-up kinda song that’ll stay on repeat.

Tags
Panther Manwa music Singer
Related news
 | 13 Jun 2025

Tess and The Details announce anthemic 'Take Me Alive'

MUMBAI: San Francisco punk rock band Tess & The Details return with their first original single since 2023, announcing the anthemic “Take Me Alive,” set for release on June 13, 2025.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2025

India meets Denmark: A cross-cultural celebration of Western Classical Music at the NCPA this June

MUMBAI: Come witness a rare and enriching musical experience as two leading orchestras of the two nations come together to present two unique concerts that celebrate their musical traditions.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2025

Madhushree reflects on working with A.R. Rahman and South Indian Music Maestros: "Their clarity and discipline set them apart"

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer Madhushree, celebrated for her melodious contributions to both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, recently shared insights into her creative journey and collaborations with iconic composers in an interview with O2India.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2025

Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner, opens up about future plans, marriage, and motherhood

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner. In a candid interview with British Vogue, the pop sensation shared her excitement about this new chapter in her life, saying, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”

read more
 | 13 Jun 2025

Claes Rosen finally unveils viral remake of Marvin Gaye hit ‘If This World Were Mine’

MUMBAI: Swedish-born producer and DJ Claes Rosen has finally unveiled his track ‘If This World Were Mine’, a viral remake of the 1967 Marvin Gaye classic from the album ‘United’.

read more

RnM Biz

The Rise of Independent music in India: TuneCore celebrates 5 Years of empowering Independent Artists throughout the Country

MUMBAI: As India's music industry undergoes a seismic shift away from traditional labels and filread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

Eight decades of audio innovation: Sennheiser's legacy continues

MUMBAI: Since 1945, the name Sennheiser has stood for pioneering audio technology and passionateread more

Laugh Out Loud with MY FM's Comedy Punchayat: India's First Stand-Up Comedy Radio Property

India’s First Stand-Up Comedy Radio Property. Every Day, Every Hour. read more

top# 5 articles

1
India meets Denmark: A cross-cultural celebration of Western Classical Music at the NCPA this June

MUMBAI: Come witness a rare and enriching musical experience as two leading orchestras of the two nations come together to present two unique...read more

2
Tess and The Details announce anthemic 'Take Me Alive'

MUMBAI: San Francisco punk rock band Tess & The Details return with their first original single since 2023, announcing the anthemic “Take Me...read more

3
Three Father's Day moments on Indian Idol that will tug at your heartstrings

MUMBAI: There’s a quiet magic in the bond between a father and child — a kind of love that doesn’t always need words yet speaks volumes. It’s in the...read more

4
Pocket FM brings global influencers to get their ears cleaned on the streets of India

MUMBAI: What happens when the world gets too noisy? When advice, opinions, and content come at you from every direction, and your ears can’t take it...read more

5
Madhushree reflects on working with A.R. Rahman and South Indian Music Maestros: "Their clarity and discipline set them apart"

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer Madhushree, celebrated for her melodious contributions to both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, recently shared...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games