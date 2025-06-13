Madhushree reflects on working with A.R. Rahman and South Indian Music Maestros: "Their clarity and discipline set them apart"

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer Madhushree, celebrated for her melodious contributions to both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, recently shared insights into her creative journey and collaborations with iconic composers in an interview with O2India. Among the many highlights of her career, she spoke fondly of working with Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman on timeless tracks such as “Kabhi Neem Neem” and “Marudhani.”

“Rahman ji always brings an element of surprise,” Madhushree revealed. “Whether it’s this song or ‘Kabhi Neem Neem,’ he adds his touch later, and it turns out to be magical.” She explained that Rahman often records additional elements after the primary vocals are completed, infusing the track with a unique vibrance that redefines its sound.

Expanding on her experience in South Indian cinema, Madhushree highlighted the artistic brilliance of composers like Yuvan Shankar Raja, Harris Jayaraj, and M.M. Keeravani. “They usually follow a similar approach—compose first, then let the singer rehearse. But what sets them apart is their clarity during recordings,” she said.

According to Madhushree, South Indian composers are deeply involved in every detail. “You never feel lost. They guide you with precision—notations, expressions, pauses—everything is spelled out clearly. They’re so good at what they do.”

She offered special praise for M.M. Keeravani, noting, “With Keeravani sir, you don’t have to do anything on your own—just follow his direction. All of them really understand singers well.”

When asked about the differences between Bollywood and South Indian music industries, Madhushree pointed to a cultural distinction that left a strong impression. “In the South, everything runs on time. If a session is scheduled for 1 PM, it starts exactly at 1. They’re extremely punctual and disciplined—that’s the major difference.”

Madhushree’s reflections offer a glimpse into the meticulous world behind the music and the respect she holds for those who help bring each note to life.