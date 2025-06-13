India meets Denmark: A cross-cultural celebration of Western Classical Music at the NCPA this June

MUMBAI: Come witness a rare and enriching musical experience as two leading orchestras of the two nations come together to present two unique concerts that celebrate their musical traditions. Brass Ensemble - Royal Academy of Music, Aarhus (RAMA) and The Royal Danish Academy of Music, Copenhagen (RDAM) conducted by Niels-Ole Bo Johansen on 24th June 2025
· SOI Chamber Orchestra & Friends from Scandinavia – The Royal Academy of Music, Aarhus/Aalborg (RAMA) and The Royal Danish Academy of Music (RDAM) collaborate for an evening of sublime classical music under the baton of Maria Badstue on 27th June 2025
The Brass Ensemble concert, conducted by renowned Danish trombonist Niels-Ole Bo Johansen, presents a powerful journey through Nordic soundscapes. Featuring curated selection of works by Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland; each piece, thoughtfully arranged for brass ensemble, highlights the rich musical heritage of the region. Highlights include Nielsen’s Prelude to Act II of Saul and David, the rhythmic Black Smith’s Song, and Henri Tomasi’s monumental Fanfare et Liturgique, a cornerstone of the brass repertoire will culminate the program. Performed by talented brass and percussion students from the conservatories of Copenhagen and Aarhus, this concert is a celebration of Nordic artistry and musical quality.
The SOI (Symphony Orchestra of India) Chamber Orchestra collaborates with musicians from The Royal Academy of Music, Aarhus/Aalborg (RAMA) and The Royal Danish Academy of Music (RDAM) under the baton of India-born Danish conductor – Maria Badstue, one of the few globally recognized female conductors today. The programme features Carl Nielsen’s radiant Helios Overture, followed by Denmark’s most versatile and renowned concert pianists, Soren Rastogi featuring one of Rachmaninov’s most beloved and frequent works- Piano Concerto No. 2, known for its emotional depth, lush orchestration, and string of memorable themes. The concert concludes with Jean Sibelius’ sweeping Symphony No. 5, a Finnish masterpiece composed in honor of the composer’s 50th birthday.
Join this special celebration of musical collaboration between the two leading orchestras of the two countries featuring revered compositions and artistes alike. . Book your concert tickets now!
CONCERT DETAILS | 24th June 2025:
BRASS ENSEMBLE WITH MUSICIANS FROM THE ROYAL ACADEMY OF MUSIC, AARHUS/AALBORG (RAMA) AND THE ROYAL DANISH ACADEMY OF MUSIC (RDAM)
NIELS-OLE BO JOHANSEN, CONDUCTOR
24TH JUNE 2025 | 7PM | EXPERIMENTAL THEATRE AT NCPA
PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS:
NIELSEN ARR. JOHANSEN: PRELUDE TO ACT II OF "SAUL AND DAVID”
SIBELIUS ARR. JOHANSEN: TIERA
TOMASI: FANFARE ET LITURGIQUE
HALLBERG ARR. JOHANSEN: BLACK SMITHS SONG
FORDE ARR. JOHANSEN: BRIDAL MARCH
CONCERT DETAILS | 27th June 2025:
SOI CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
THE ROYAL ACADEMY OF MUSIC, AARHUS/AALBORG (RAMA)
THE ROYAL DANISH ACADEMY OF MUSIC (RDAM)
MARIA BADSTUE, CONDUCTOR
SOREN RASTOGI, PIANO
27TH JUNE 2025 | 7PM | TATA THEATRE AT NCPA
PROGRAMME HIGHLIGHTS:
NIELSEN: Helios Overture
RACHMANINOV: Piano Concerto No. 2
SIBELIUS: Symphony No. 5
