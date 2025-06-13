Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner, opens up about future plans, marriage, and motherhood

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner. In a candid interview with British Vogue, the pop sensation shared her excitement about this new chapter in her life, saying, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”

Lipa also spoke fondly about her engagement ring, describing it as something deeply personal. “I’m obsessed with it. It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you so well,” she said. Reflecting on the moment, she admitted that she “never really understood the weight of” getting engaged until now.

While the couple hasn’t made any wedding plans yet, Lipa explained that they’re currently focusing on their careers. “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period,” she shared. Noting that she had never envisioned her wedding day before, she added, “All of a sudden I’m like: ‘Oh, what would I wear?’”

Speaking about her bond with Turner, the ‘Levitating’ singer said, “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.”

Lipa also touched on the topic of motherhood, expressing her desire to have children in the future. “I’d love to have kids one day,” she said, though she acknowledged the challenges of balancing parenting with her demanding career. “It’s just one of those things that’s going to happen when it happens. I love kids, but there’s so much more to raising a child than just loving children.”

Dua Lipa, who performed at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in November 2024, is known for global chart-toppers like “Levitating” (2020), “New Rules” (2017), and “Don’t Start Now” (2019).