News |  13 Jun 2025 12:25 |  By RnMTeam

Claes Rosen finally unveils viral remake of Marvin Gaye hit ‘If This World Were Mine’

MUMBAI: Swedish-born producer and DJ Claes Rosen has finally unveiled his track ‘If This World Were Mine’, a viral remake of the 1967 Marvin Gaye classic from the album ‘United’. Previously a bootleg, the track has been reborn for the streaming platforms, ready to see its popularity soar into the stratosphere once again.

Originally making the rounds when uploaded to YouTube seven years ago, it has since racked up a staggering 36 million view count, with Rosen not only building a loyal following for the track, but himself. Since 2020 he has been working to clear the sample, and now with the green light it's about to make serious waves within the electronic world.

This modern take on ‘If This World Were Mine’ answers the age-old question: what if Marvin Gaye made soulful house music? Melodic and emotional, the world that Rosen built around the track is one of serenity, thanks to its laid-back approach to its soundscape. Being careful to pay homage to Gaye’s timeless voice, he expertly combines the contemporary with the classic, creating something for all audiences to lose themselves within.

Talking about the song, Claes said “This track has been with me for more than 10 years. It started as a remix of another song that didn’t quite land and ended up sitting on my hard drive. A few years later, I picked it up again, and suddenly it clicked. I felt like I’d made one of the best songs of my career. When the pandemic hit, the vocals resonated in a new way. The message, about everything that’s wrong with the world and the hope for something better, suddenly felt more important than ever. I turned down offers, spent years in legal back-and-forth, and finally re-recorded the vocals. To be able to release it now, with a version I can fully stand behind, is a huge moment for me.”

Built for sunset parties, late night drives and everything in between, don’t be surprised to hear a resurgence in popularity of ‘If This World Were Mine’ in the coming months. Whether you’ve been a fan of this remake for years or are hearing it for the first time, it's going to stick in your head no matter what.

From melodic house to UK garage, there’s not a genre that Claes Rosen can’t master whether in his solo work or part of duo L-WIZ. The Swedish producer has spent the better part of two decades honing his craft, leading to collaborations on big-scale commercial projects and curation of music for streaming giants Spotify. 

