Tulsi Kumar collaborates with Manan Bhardwaj on new single 'Bheegne De,' starring Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar’s Bheegne De is a tender and evocative track, gently unfurls a world of quiet intimacy. This soulful melody, both written and composed by Manan Bhardwaj and brought to life through the sensuous vocals of Tulsi Kumar. It's a song that draws you in with its subtle power, showcasing the depth of connection that transcends words.

The music video, which is directed by Arif Khan, is set in a peaceful mountain town, is a visual poem of soft yet profoundly emotional and intimate moments. Starring Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel, it beautifully portrays the unspoken bond that resonates more deeply than any dialogue.

Musically, Bheegne De is a masterpiece of elegant simplicity. Manan Bhardwaj’s sensitive production creates a spacious soundscape, allowing Tulsi Kumar’s velvety voice to glide effortlessly. Their combined artistic vision interweaves into a delicate synergy, painting a picture of two souls gradually drawing nearer, filled with anticipation and an undeniable magnetic pull.

Tulsi Kumar shares her thoughts on the track: “Working with Manan on Bheegne De has been a truly collaborative and enriching experience. The song itself is inherently gentle and profoundly deep. Manan's nuanced composition created a space where every subtlety held significant meaning, making it feel like stepping into a calm, unhurried moment. My approach to singing this track was about embracing that gentle intensity and allowing the emotion to flow freely."

Manan Bhardwaj adds, "When I envisioned and composed Bheegne De, my goal was to create a track that communicates profound intimacy through gentle emotion and a sense of calm. The layering of subtle elements in the music was crucial to achieve that. Hearing Tulsi's voice breathe life into this composition was truly remarkable; she instinctively grasped the exact emotional landscape I aimed for, and her rendition perfectly captured the understated depth we wanted the song to convey."

Bheegne De is now available for listeners across all music platforms.