The world’s largest Hip-Hop festival 'Rolling Loud' to make debut in India

MUMBAI: Rolling Loud India announces its India debut. For the very first time, the World’s Largest Hip-Hop Festival is bringing its globally renowned festival experience to India, celebrating the vibrant and authentic spirit of hip-hop in the country. The two-day festival will be exclusively ticketed and produced in partnership with District by Zomato.

Rolling Loud India is set to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience for hip-hop fans across the subcontinent. This marks a first for India, as there hasn't been a festival of this kind before that truly unites the entire hip-hop community, offering a global stage to both international and homegrown, up-and-coming artists. Known for its star-studded lineups and expansive activations, the festival promises a spotlight on an array of global superstars and international talent and top and rising Indian hip-hop artists who all speak to the global state of the genre today. Rolling Loud India will feature two distinct stages with elaborate production, plus fans can enjoy a series of local food & drink, art installations and experiential activations that all tie back to the celebration of global and Indian hip-hop culture.

Commenting on bringing Rolling Loud to India, Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Co-Founders/Co-CEOs of Rolling Loud said, “We never imagined Rolling Loud would take us all the way to India — it’s incredible. The hip-hop scene in India has been booming, and bringing the festival to Mumbai felt like the right decision. We’re excited to create a space where Indian fans can celebrate the artists they love, while also introducing international acts to a new audience. For us, it’s always been about building community through hip-hop — and we can’t wait to experience how India shows up.”

Commenting on Rolling Loud India’s announcement, Rahul Ganjoo, CEO, District by Zomato said, “India’s hip-hop scene is on fire right now, it’s raw, it’s real, and it’s ready. Rolling Loud coming to India isn’t just another festival drop; it’s a cultural shift. For years, we’ve felt the need to bridge India’s sound with the global stage, and this is that moment. It’s bigger than music, it’s a loud, undeniable signal that Indian hip-hop is here, it’s global, and it’s got something to say. We’re proud to bring this home.”

As a platform that has been bringing together the community from across the globe under one roof to celebrate hip-hop culture, Rolling Loud has established its reign as a dominant force in the global hip-hop festival scene. In its recently concluded editions across Miami, Los Angeles and Thailand, the festival has featured a star-studded lineup, including headliners Future, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, among others.

Globally, Rolling Loud has become a vital playground for brands to stay culturally relevant with the youth, who are increasingly gravitating towards hip-hop and its associated lifestyle, offering them an unparalleled opportunity to engage with a highly influential and trend-setting demographic.

Rolling Loud India tickets will go live exclusively on the District app. For more information on talent lineup, ticket details, festival details and more, check the District app, districtupdates and rollingloudindia page on Instagram.

Critical Praise:

“Built from scratch by lifelong music fans Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud’s early strengths were its daring curation and booking, elevating a new generation of artists with exciting live shows and captivating energy. Today, the biggest performers headline the raucous Miami festival, coming from all over the world, often driven solely by their love and trust of Zingler and Cherif.” – Billboard

“Rolling Loud has established itself as a playground for the young…” – The New York Times

“Rolling Loud is a lifestyle brand. They are more than just the shows. They have built a community with their consumers and are building new channels to maintain continuity” – Forbes

“To see people there for one reason and to all be there to really enjoy themselves, see Carti and their favorite rappers…It was rejuvenating honestly to see people out there that happy to be around rap music.” - Apple Music

“Rolling Loud will be the closest experience to actually living inside your streaming app.” - Complex