Stebin Ben makes India proud with ‘Rising Star’ award

MUMBAI: Indian playback singer Stebin Ben was honoured with the ‘Rising Star’ Award at the Excellence in UK-India Cultural Awards held at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, UK.

The award was presented by Union Minister of Law & Justice Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with Lord Raminder Ranger and Ajit Mishra, recognizing Stebin’s growing impact on cultural exchange through music.

Stebin Ben, known for his soulful voice and chart-topping romantic tracks, has steadily become one of India’s most promising young artists. From lending his voice to popular Bollywood numbers to captivating live audiences across the globe, Stebin's music resonates with listeners beyond boundaries.

Stebin shared, “Truly honoured to represent India on this global stage. Grateful for the love and recognition."

This recognition not only celebrates Stebin's personal journey in music but also highlights the increasing global reach of Indian artists and their role in promoting cross-cultural appreciation.

With this milestone, Stebin Ben adds another feather to his cap, reaffirming his position as a rising force in the Indian and international music scene.