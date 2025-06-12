Pocket FM brings global influencers to get their ears cleaned on the streets of India

MUMBAI: What happens when the world gets too noisy? When advice, opinions, and content come at you from every direction, and your ears can’t take it anymore?

Pocket FM decided to tackle that question in the most unexpected (and uniquely Indian) way. The brand roped in a bunch of global influencers, who took to the Indian streets, and got their ears cleaned by street-side ear-cleaners who have been doing this for generations.

Part street-side quirk, part social commentary, and all heart, this unique activation is the latest addition to Pocket FM’s ongoing larger campaign - India, Kuch Acha Suno! It is a call to block out the noise and listen to something truly worth your time. With a mix of humour, nostalgia, and cultural insight, the campaign turns ear-cleaning into a powerful metaphor: sometimes, you need to hit reset before you can hear clearly.

“We live in probably the noisiest times. We are exposed to unsolicited advice, opinions, and noise from every direction,” said Vineet Singh, Head of Brand Marketing and Communications at Pocket Entertainment. “The ‘roadside ear cleaners’ concept both metaphorically and literally holds a mirror to our lives, filled with noise we never signed up for. It takes forward our brand ideology and adds a quirky and global twist to it. It further reinforces our message - Block out the chaos and listen to something that actually makes us feel better.”

Designed as a series with multiple videos, the phygital campaign features popular content creators like Brown Wanderers, Kyle Paul, Andy Evans aka The Aussie Bhai, Joshua Barnes, and Praveen, immersed in the bustling chaos of Indian streets.

They turn to an age-old Indian tradition: the street-side ear cleaner for a free ear-cleaning experience that also cleanses their mind, soul and playlist.

Shot on real locations with real reactions, the videos hilariously document their journey from information overload to inner peace, ending with each of them slipping in their earphones, blocking out the madness, and tuning into Pocket FM.

The campaign struck a chord with audiences worldwide. Within the first week of launch, it garnered over a million engagement, including 900k video views across platforms. Pocket FM also saw a significant uptick in app engagement, with 37% increase in search trends in the month.

In an era where digital overload is real and influencers themselves are calling out the pressure to constantly perform or preach, this campaign flips the script. It taps into a cultural truth, both Indian and global, that we are surrounded by noise, and it’s okay to walk away from it.

Watch here -

Andy Evans

Kyle Paul

Joshua Barnes

Praveen