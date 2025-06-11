Ultra Play presents 'Bollywood Ke Baap' to celebrate fatherhood this June

MUMBAI: This Father’s Day, Ultra Play — India’s only dedicated Hindi OTT platform — launches ‘Bollywood Ke Baap’, a month-long celebration of fatherhood through the lens of iconic Hindi cinema. With a specially curated collection of timeless films, Ultra Play honours the everyday heroes we call fathers, tracing their journey on screen — from the steadfast and selfless figures of classic Bollywood to the emotionally present and relatable dads of modern times.

In the golden age of Bollywood, fathers were often shown as figures of discipline, sacrifice, and unwavering moral strength — the silent pillars of the family. While they may not have expressed affection openly, their love was deeply felt in every action. Over time, Hindi cinema began exploring the emotional depth of fatherhood, portraying vulnerable dads — nurturing, imperfect, and full of heart.

Ultra Play’s special Father’s Day collection beautifully captures this transformation. Kunwara Baap (1974) offers a heartfelt glimpse into single fatherhood through Mehmood’s touching performance. In Shakti (1982), Dilip Kumar powerfully embodies a man torn between professional duty and paternal love. Hatya (1988) and Swarg (1990) show how fatherhood can be defined by care, not just by blood.

Baap Numberi, Beta Dus Numberi (1990) brings laughter and chaos with the unforgettable antics of Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor. The 2000s brought more modern takes — Munna Bhai MBBS (2003) explores the deep emotional bond between a father and son, while Iqbal (2005) and Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005) highlight mentorship, sacrifice, and generational conflict.

3 Idiots (2009) delves into the complexities of a father’s expectations — revealing how love can sometimes be masked by pressure, yet ultimately shines through in moments of quiet support and understanding. In Ferrari Ki Sawaari (2012), Sharman Joshi’s portrayal of a devoted father is a moving tribute to every dad who puts his child’s dreams above his own.

And finally, Shaktimaan — the beloved original superhero series — is more than just about superpowers. Now streaming in episodes on Ultra Play, it captures the strength, wisdom, and unwavering presence that every father brings into our lives. Just like Shaktimaan, fathers guide us, protect us, and inspire us to be our best every day.

Ultra Play is India’s only dedicated Hindi OTT platform by Ultra Media & Entertainment. It features over 2,000 Hindi films from the 1950s onwards, including rare gems, timeless classics, and blockbusters from Bollywood’s golden era. From romance and drama to thrillers and horror, there’s something for every mood. Ultra Play also offers select international films dubbed in Hindi, with seamless cross-device streaming — so you can watch anytime, anywhere.