Selena Gomez teams up with Oreo for limited-edition Horchata-inspired cookies

MUMBAI: Oreo has partnered with global pop icon Selena Gomez to launch a brand-new twist on its iconic cookie. The Limited Edition Selena Gomez Oreo Cookies, now available in stores, are inspired by Gomez’s favorite beverage—horchata—delivering a bold and nostalgic flavor experience for fans.

The special-edition cookies feature two chocolate cinnamon-flavored wafers sandwiching a double layer of crème: one with chocolate and cinnamon flavor, and another with sweetened condensed milk flavor and cinnamon sugar inclusions. According to Oreo, the new flavor “brings together Selena’s passions and fandom into one deliciously dunkable bite.”

As a personal touch, Gomez also designed six exclusive cookie embossments celebrating her fans, including one that reads “Selenators.” In a first for the brand, one cookie in every three packs features Selena’s signature embossed directly onto the treat.

Reflecting on the collaboration, the Good For You singer shared, “Making my own Oreo cookie was a lot of fun. I grew up loving them, so this was a full-circle moment. I wanted it to feel comforting, with a touch of childhood nostalgia. The cinnamon gives it that horchata vibe, and I’m excited for my fans to taste it.”

The limited-edition cookies have been available for presale in the U.S. since June 2 at Oreo.com/UnwrapTheCollab, and hit store shelves nationwide on June 9. Availability will expand to Canada and Brazil on June 9, and to Australia and New Zealand on June 17. The cookies will only be around for a limited time, while supplies last.