RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jun 2025 16:45 |  By RnMTeam

Selena Gomez teams up with Oreo for limited-edition Horchata-inspired cookies

MUMBAI: Oreo has partnered with global pop icon Selena Gomez to launch a brand-new twist on its iconic cookie. The Limited Edition Selena Gomez Oreo Cookies, now available in stores, are inspired by Gomez’s favorite beverage—horchata—delivering a bold and nostalgic flavor experience for fans.

The special-edition cookies feature two chocolate cinnamon-flavored wafers sandwiching a double layer of crème: one with chocolate and cinnamon flavor, and another with sweetened condensed milk flavor and cinnamon sugar inclusions. According to Oreo, the new flavor “brings together Selena’s passions and fandom into one deliciously dunkable bite.”

As a personal touch, Gomez also designed six exclusive cookie embossments celebrating her fans, including one that reads “Selenators.” In a first for the brand, one cookie in every three packs features Selena’s signature embossed directly onto the treat.

Reflecting on the collaboration, the Good For You singer shared, “Making my own Oreo cookie was a lot of fun. I grew up loving them, so this was a full-circle moment. I wanted it to feel comforting, with a touch of childhood nostalgia. The cinnamon gives it that horchata vibe, and I’m excited for my fans to taste it.”

The limited-edition cookies have been available for presale in the U.S. since June 2 at Oreo.com/UnwrapTheCollab, and hit store shelves nationwide on June 9. Availability will expand to Canada and Brazil on June 9, and to Australia and New Zealand on June 17. The cookies will only be around for a limited time, while supplies last.

Tags
Selena Gomez music
Related news
 | 11 Jun 2025

Jackson Wang arrives in India to a warm welcome, joins traditional dance to celebrate 'Buck'

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation Jackson Wang has officially arrived in India, much to the excitement of his Indian fanbase. The global star landed on June 10, with videos of his arrival at the airport quickly going viral on social media.

read more
 | 11 Jun 2025

Tulsi Kumar collaborates with Manan Bhardwaj on new single 'Bheegne De,' starring Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar’s Bheegne De is a tender and evocative track, gently unfurls a world of quiet intimacy. This soulful melody, both written and composed by Manan Bhardwaj and brought to life through the sensuous vocals of Tulsi Kumar.

read more
 | 11 Jun 2025

Denver's Mile High Power Fest 2025 adds Greyhawk to 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: With tickets selling fast and VIP tables sold out, this year's Denver, CO's Mile High Power Fest has a new addition to announce to their lineup, Seattle's GREYHAWK to replace Canadian heavy metallers Lycanthro, who have unfortunately been forced to cancel their performance.

read more
 | 11 Jun 2025

Ultra Play presents 'Bollywood Ke Baap' to celebrate fatherhood this June

MUMBAI: This Father’s Day, Ultra Play — India’s only dedicated Hindi OTT platform — launches ‘Bollywood Ke Baap’, a month-long celebration of fatherhood through the lens of iconic Hindi cinema.

read more
 | 11 Jun 2025

Kunwarr drops highly-anticipated EP BBB (Bad Boy Blues) with Times Music

MUMBAI: Rising Canadian-Indian Punjabi sensation Kunwarr has released his EP BBB (Bad Boy Blues) worldwide today with Times Music, across all major streaming platforms. The EP features four original tracks — Gall, Kohinoor, Lost, and Demon Time.

read more

RnM Biz

Laugh Out Loud with MY FM's Comedy Punchayat: India's First Stand-Up Comedy Radio Property

India’s First Stand-Up Comedy Radio Property. Every Day, Every Hour. read more

Zee Music Company hits 100 Million YouTube subscribers, earns Red Diamond Play Button

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company, one of India’s top music labels, has crossed a historic milestone—surpread more

Sony Music and LuxuryKSA partner to launch Saudi talent on global stage
Left to right - HRH Prince Khaled Bin Mansour Bin Saud Bin Abdulaziz and Rami Mohsen, Managing Director for Middle East, Sony Music

MUMBAI: Sony Music Middle East today announced a new strategic partnership with Saudi-based enteread more

Tencent Music to acquire Ximalaya in $2.4 Billion deal, expanding long-form audio dominance

MUMBAI: Tencent Music Entertainment Group announced on Tuesday that it will acquire Chinese longread more

Apple Music gets a smart makeover with Apple Intelligence, real-time translations, AutoMix, and Karaoke mode lead the charge

MUMBAI: At WWDC 2025, Apple unveiled a major upgrade to Apple Music, powered by its new Apple Intread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ultra Play presents 'Bollywood Ke Baap' to celebrate fatherhood this June

MUMBAI: This Father’s Day, Ultra Play — India’s only dedicated Hindi OTT platform — launches ‘Bollywood Ke Baap’, a month-long celebration of...read more

2
Jackson Wang arrives in India to a warm welcome, joins traditional dance to celebrate 'Buck'

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation Jackson Wang has officially arrived in India, much to the excitement of his Indian fanbase. The global star landed on June 10...read more

3
Denver's Mile High Power Fest 2025 adds Greyhawk to 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: With tickets selling fast and VIP tables sold out, this year's Denver, CO's Mile High Power Fest has a new addition to announce to their...read more

4
Selena Gomez teams up with Oreo for limited-edition Horchata-inspired cookies

MUMBAI: Oreo has partnered with global pop icon Selena Gomez to launch a brand-new twist on its iconic cookie. The Limited Edition Selena Gomez Oreo...read more

5
Tulsi Kumar collaborates with Manan Bhardwaj on new single 'Bheegne De,' starring Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar’s Bheegne De is a tender and evocative track, gently unfurls a world of quiet intimacy. This soulful melody, both written and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games