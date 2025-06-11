RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jun 2025 12:14 |  By RnMTeam

Kunwarr drops highly-anticipated EP BBB (Bad Boy Blues) with Times Music

MUMBAI: Rising Canadian-Indian Punjabi sensation Kunwarr has released his EP BBB (Bad Boy Blues) worldwide today with Times Music, across all major streaming platforms. The EP features four original tracks — Gall, Kohinoor, Lost, and Demon Time. This genre-blending project captures the raw essence of urban Punjabi music with a global flair.

Accompanying the EP drop is the official music video for Kohinoor, premiering on June 11. Shot in the vibrant locales of Thailand, the visuals match the high-octane energy and emotional depth of Kunwarr’s signature sound.

Following the success of his debut EP, BBB (Bad Boy Blues) is Kunwarr’s most dynamic and experimental project yet. Seamlessly fusing Jersey Club beats, UK melodic trap, and Punjabi lyrical storytelling, the EP offers a fresh soundscape that’s as bold as it is intimate. With themes of heartbreak, love, and living unapologetically, Kunwarr invites listeners into his world of contradictions where swagger meets sensitivity.

Kunwarr shares, “BBB (Bad Boy Blues) is more than just an EP — it’s six months of my truth, my chaos, and my heart. We're doing this for the art, we're doing this to express.”

With his soulful vocal style, genre-bending approach, and a growing global fanbase, Kunwarr is fast becoming one of the most compelling voices in Punjabi fusion music today.

