Jackson Wang arrives in India to a warm welcome, joins traditional dance to celebrate 'Buck'

MUMBAI: K-pop sensation Jackson Wang has officially arrived in India, much to the excitement of his Indian fanbase. The global star landed on June 10, with videos of his arrival at the airport quickly going viral on social media.

In the clips, Jackson is seen smiling warmly, waving to fans, and graciously accepting gifts while shaking hands before making his way to his hotel.

Upon arrival at the hotel, Jackson was greeted with a traditional Indian welcome. Staff adorned his forehead with a tilak and performed a ceremonial greeting. The mood quickly turned festive when Jackson surprised everyone by joining hotel performers for a short dance to his latest viral track, Buck-a hit collaboration with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. His gesture drew loud cheers from fans and hotel staff alike, setting the tone for a memorable visit.