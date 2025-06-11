Denver's Mile High Power Fest 2025 adds Greyhawk to 2025 lineup

MUMBAI: With tickets selling fast and VIP tables sold out, this year's Denver, CO's Mile High Power Fest has a new addition to announce to their lineup, Seattle's GREYHAWK to replace Canadian heavy metallers Lycanthro, who have unfortunately been forced to cancel their performance. GREYHAWK, with new singer Anthony Corso at the helm, is ready to bring the power with what will surely be their best performance at Mile High Power Fest! Anyone who has seen this traditional heavy metal titan knows they are in for an incredible set. Their newest album, "Thunderheart," released in April 2024 on Fighter Records, a division of Xtreem Music, has been making waves across the heavy metal and power metal scenes worldwide. Watch their heavy metal prowess in their latest band playthrough "Spellstone" - https://youtu.be/65ySwth-LKo

GREYHAWK joins an incredible lineup that features POWERGLOVE, GLYPH, OWLBEAR, EMPRESS, CELESTIAL WIZARD and more for the 2nd edition of Mile High Power Fest being hosted on August 16th at the Oriental Theater (4335 W 44th Ave) in Denver, CO that will be a celebration of strength, unity, and the unyielding spirit of metal.

General Admission Tickets ($45 USD) are available at the following link: https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/444811

Deeply rooted in Denver’s vibrant culture, Mile High Power Festival champions local talent and businesses while providing a stage for rising power metal bands to unleash their sound and seize the spotlight. Like the thunderous clash of steel against the Rocky Mountains, this festival delivers an unforgettable experience, forging connections and showcasing the future of power metal.

"After an incredible debut in 2024, we’ve taken everything we learned from last year to make 2025 even more exciting. Expect a weekend filled with electrifying performances, an unbeatable atmosphere, and the energy that only power metal can deliver. Whether you’re a devoted fan or new to the scene, this festival is your chance to be part of something truly special. Don’t miss out on the energy, the excitement, and the chance to be part of Denver's next great tradition. Get your tickets now and experience the power for yourself at The Mile High Power Festival 2025—where metal and steel collide with the cold, untamed spirit of the Rocky Mountains!" adds festival co-founder Lucyfer - BiteSize Productions.

Featuring headliner Boston's PowerGlove, the very beloved instrumental power metal cover band will present a night of nostalgic tributes to retro video game and television themes. The band released their latest EP, "The Super Smash Bros," in August 2024. Listen at https://spoti.fi/4b2wcvJ

They are joined by the Pacific Northwest's Glyph, which is not just a heavy metal band; they are a crew of intergalactic mercenaries escaping a dying planet in their spaceship, the VSS Dragonlord. Clearly, Glyph isn’t just writing songs; they’re building worlds, and they bring it forth in their latest album "Honor, Power, Glory," released in March 2024. Music Video - March of the Northern Clan - https://youtu.be/htSyUb25wD4

Formed in 2020 during a time in which plague stalked the land and time lost all meaning, the core of Owlbear is comprised of North American scene veterans Katheryn Scary (vocals), Jeff Taft (guitars), and Leona Hayward (bass), all of whom hail from different corners of the continent. The band made their live debut at the sold-out Legions of Metal festival in Chicago in 2024 in support of their debut album "Chaos to the Realm" (2023) (Alone Records). Musically, Owlbear draws influence from classic heavy and speed metal and roots their lyrics in the media its members love, from the famous role-playing game that inspired the band’s namesake to the Final Fantasy franchise. Dynamic vocals, frenetic riffing, and bass that are equal parts pummeling and acrobatic drive the band’s relentless approach, and with the imminent release of their sophomore album "Feather & Claw" on February 28th, 2025 via Alone Records, Owlbear aims to continue to carve out its niche within the heavy metal community with a savage swipe of a plumed talon. Lyric Video - As Arrows Hail - https://youtu.be/-_YZTKZKCLQ

Hailing from Philadelphia, Empress is a symphonic power metal quintet that loves weaving grand tales over catchy and triumphant symphonic soundscapes. Their critically acclaimed debut album, titled “Fateweaver,” released in August 2022, which renowned mixing and mastering engineer Dan Swanö has characterized as one of his best works in melodic metal, carefully entwines musical universes and invites you to follow your imagination and fantasy. Among Empress’ remarked past live performances, it is worth mentioning their album release show at Mad With Power Fest in Madison, WI, on the release day of “Fateweaver”, as well as having shared the stage with bands such as Oceans of Slumber, Seven Spires, and Grim Reaper on their journey to conquering the symphonic metal stronghold with sophistication. Lyric Video - Monarch - https://youtu.be/owZzuJQFxgc

Local hometown heroes, Denver's Celestial Wizard brings a mix of fantasy and heavy metal to the table, giving you a front-row seat to a sci-fi experience unlike any other! The band has been blazing new trails with their aggressive, powerful sound. Pulling from both power metal and death metal, they achieve a melodic, high-intensity mix that hits just right. Their third studio “Regenesis,” will be released on July 11 by Scarlet Records. The band unleashed their first single and the album's opening track, “Pale Horse”. The song teases the concept of endings and beginnings that is ever present throughout the record. Music Video - Pale Horse - https://youtu.be/sTL_3wQfuG0

Also supporting the lineup will be Denver's blackened pagan power metal Oak, Ash & Thorn, who released their latest album "Our Grief Is Thus" in April 2024 on Lost Future Records. The album is a powerful, unique sound that is fully their own, as melodic and memorable as it is heavy and crushing. Now, Oak, Ash & Thorn are taking the next step in their journey by signing with Season of Mist. As they continue to tour in support of their latest album, the band will begin writing what’s bound to be a highly anticipated follow-up. Music Video - Dying Culture - https://youtu.be/5nSJJUZTRE0

To open the festival's night, the winners of the 2024 Battle of the Bands for the festival will be Denver locals Viperwitch and Signs of Tranquility. Make sure to come early to the fest to cheer on the local winners!

In addition to the primary festival night, Mile High Power Fest hosts a pre-party that puts Denver’s local talent in the spotlight. But this isn’t your average showdown—it’s a platform for rising Denver local metal bands to showcase their passion and skill, with the chance to earn a coveted spot on next year’s MHPF lineup. Industry pros from across the country join the fun, offering feedback, mentorship, and networking opportunities that can launch careers. It’s a night of powerful performances, community connections, and metal excellence that sets MHPF apart from every other festival out there.

Mile High Power Fest 2025 Lineup:

Powerglove

Glyph

Owlbear

Empress

Greyhawk

Celestial Wizard

Oak, Ash, & Thorn

Viperwitch

Signs of Tranquility