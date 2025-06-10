RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jun 2025 17:12 |  By RnMTeam

Sony Music India Partners with The Hello Group to create THG India

MUMBAI: Sony Music India today announced a strategic joint venture with LA-based global entertainment powerhouse, The Hello Group (THG), to form THG India. This joint venture delivers an international collaboration for the Indian music industry, designed to help Indian artists, particularly within the booming live music sector.

This venture leverages Sony Music India's extensive local reach and understanding of the Indian music landscape with THG's renowned international network for live touring and artist development. THG India will operate within The Hello Group’s robust global network, providing comprehensive, end-to-end support for talent, including expert artist management, global live event booking, and publishing. This alliance offers Indian artists a seamless pathway to international markets, backed by a world-class team with proven experience.

"This is a great moment for the Indian music industry and its vibrant creative community," said Vinit Thakkar, Managing Director, Sony Music India. "THG India marks our first international collaboration of this scale right here in India, and it serves as a critical bridge. By combining THG's strength in global live touring and their international network with our deep local expertise, we are strategically empowering Indian artists with the resources, seasoned management, and global network essential to truly accelerate their careers and resonate on the international stage."

Taylor Jones, CEO of The Hello Group, emphasized the venture's global implications: "The Indian music scene boasts an incredible wealth of talent, and its global influence is undeniable. THG India reinforces our deep commitment to building a robust platform for these artists, underpinned by our extensive experience in live touring, artist development and publishing. With our dedicated team in Mumbai and our proven track record of orchestrating worldwide tours for top-tier artists, we are uniquely poised to amplify India’s voices like never before."

THG India will directly address the critical gap in sophisticated artist management and global live touring infrastructure within India’s burgeoning music industry, unlocking significant untapped potential for artists and the creative community. Sony Music India will provide strategic investment and access to its robust creative and commercial platforms.

THG’s publishing arm, administered by Sony Music Publishing, boasts an impressive track record with over 50 Billboard #1 chart results and numerous platinum-certified singles and albums in Asia, for artists such as BTS, NCT 127, ITZY, IVE, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers, T.X.T, ENHYPEN, TWICE. Their booking agency has booked shows and tours for a diverse roster for worldwide tours, including Jeff Satur, Mark Ambor, I.M (of MONSTA X), Matt Steffanina, Sunkis, Greyson Chance, EMEI, C-Kan, Kang Daniel, and others.

This initiative underscores Sony Music India’s dedication to investing in local music markets and shaping the future of the industry in India and South Asia, providing its artists with an unprecedented pathway to regional impact and international acclaim.

