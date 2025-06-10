Saxobeat sensation Alexandra Stan returns with 'Ya Halmi'- a bold pop anthem with an oriental twist

International pop sensation Alexandra Stan, the Romanian star who conquered the world with her global hit Mr. Saxobeat, is back with a hypnotic new single: “Ya Halmi”, dropping June 6th.

Infused with an exotic, oriental twist and wrapped in an irresistibly catchy pop-dance production, Ya Halmi is built for the summer—and for TikTok virality. With its seductive rhythm, modern edge, and infectious hooks, the track is both a nod to Alexandra’s signature style and a bold step into a new era.

Whether you're dancing in the club, scrolling your feed, or dreaming under the stars, Ya Halmi is the kind of song that gets into your head—and stays there. This is Alexandra Stan in full force: confident, vibrant, and ready to spark the next viral moment.