RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jun 2025 16:59 |  By RnMTeam

Pooja Gaitonde reimagines sufism with a bold Sufi-Rock twist in 'Sanson Ki Mala' - out now

MUMBAI: Indian Sufi-pop artist Pooja Gaitonde released ‘Sanson Ki Mala’, the first track from her powerful new IP Cosmic Yatra - a space where Sufi poetry meets metal and modern rock.

Inspired by the Sufi classic, ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ has been completely reimagined by Gaitonde into an anthemic, soul-shaking experience, pairing her classically trained vocals with distortion-heavy guitars and live drums. It’s raw, real and unlike anything currently in India’s indie scene.

“After moving to Europe, I found myself surrounded by rock and metal - intense, raw, emotional. That’s where the idea of Cosmic Yatra was born. Sufi is about surrender and love. Rock is power and truth. Both seek freedom, just in different ways. I wanted to blend the two. Where Rumi’s poetry meets Sufi-fusion. Where sufism roars”, says Pooja.

The track brings together spirituality and sound in a form that’s fearless, gritty, and deeply human, a signature style that defines Pooja’s genre-breaking work.

Tags
Pooja Gaitonde Sufi music Sanson Ki Mala music song
Related news
 | 10 Jun 2025

Kamakshi Rai, winner of Nexa Music season 3, set to release soul-stirring new single "Ghosts" - Out June 10

Mumbai, 10 June 2025 – Celebrated indie artist and Nexa Music Season 3 Winner, Kamakshi Rai, is all set to unveil her latest single “Ghosts” on June 10, 2025. Handpicked by music maestro A.R.

read more
 | 10 Jun 2025

BUDX NBA House ignited Mumbai with a power-packed celebration of Basketball, music and culture

MUMBAI: BUDX NBA House made its debut in India this weekend, transforming Mumbai’s Dome, SVP Stadium, into a vibrant celebration of basketball, music, style, and culture.

read more
 | 10 Jun 2025

Global festival giant, DGTL drops much-awaited lineup for landmark 5th India Edition

The festival returns this October to Bengaluru & Mumbai, with a female-forward lineup and bold global soundscape.

read more
 | 10 Jun 2025

Saxobeat sensation Alexandra Stan returns with 'Ya Halmi'- a bold pop anthem with an oriental twist

International pop sensation Alexandra Stan, the Romanian star who conquered the world with her global hit Mr. Saxobeat, is back with a hypnotic new single: “Ya Halmi”, dropping June 6th.

read more
 | 10 Jun 2025

Electronica duo Tech Panda and Kenzani to premiere an experimental baithak for IBTIDA-Ek Mehfil in July

MUMBAI: The foremost electronica duo in the country Tech Panda x Kenzani are known for their signature style of mixing international genres with Indian sounds but their latest project moves from the dancefloor to India’s only surviving opera house, the historic Royal Opera House.

read more

RnM Biz

Apple Music gets a smart makeover with Apple Intelligence, real-time translations, AutoMix, and Karaoke mode lead the charge

MUMBAI: At WWDC 2025, Apple unveiled a major upgrade to Apple Music, powered by its new Apple Intread more

Sennheiser showcases Spectera- the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem at PALM Expo 2025

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio soluread more

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more

TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

top# 5 articles

1
Audible and Broadway Video Enterprises announce the launch of Comedy podcast, murder at the Patel Mote

MUMBAI: Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, in collaboration with Broadway Video Enterprises, the global...read more

2
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sway sweetly in sync at Tennessee wedding

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted sharing an effortlessly romantic moment during a wedding celebration in Tennessee on June 6 — and...read more

3
Electronica duo Tech Panda and Kenzani to premiere an experimental baithak for IBTIDA-Ek Mehfil in July

MUMBAI: The foremost electronica duo in the country Tech Panda x Kenzani are known for their signature style of mixing international genres with...read more

4
"I'm Still Walking the Path": Shashwat Singh on 'Sugar Baby', working with A.R. Rahman, and singing across cinematic landscapes

MUMBAI: Shashwat Singh is a voice you’ve definitely heard — and likely rewound to hear again. From his breakout moment in Tamasha with “Wat Wat Wat...read more

5
Radioandmusic's Trending songs: Top songs that have hit the top charts from June 2 to June 8

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's playlist has compiled the top trending pics from June 2 to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games