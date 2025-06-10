Pooja Gaitonde reimagines sufism with a bold Sufi-Rock twist in 'Sanson Ki Mala' - out now

MUMBAI: Indian Sufi-pop artist Pooja Gaitonde released ‘Sanson Ki Mala’, the first track from her powerful new IP Cosmic Yatra - a space where Sufi poetry meets metal and modern rock.

Inspired by the Sufi classic, ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ has been completely reimagined by Gaitonde into an anthemic, soul-shaking experience, pairing her classically trained vocals with distortion-heavy guitars and live drums. It’s raw, real and unlike anything currently in India’s indie scene.

“After moving to Europe, I found myself surrounded by rock and metal - intense, raw, emotional. That’s where the idea of Cosmic Yatra was born. Sufi is about surrender and love. Rock is power and truth. Both seek freedom, just in different ways. I wanted to blend the two. Where Rumi’s poetry meets Sufi-fusion. Where sufism roars”, says Pooja.

The track brings together spirituality and sound in a form that’s fearless, gritty, and deeply human, a signature style that defines Pooja’s genre-breaking work.