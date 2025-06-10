Pooja Gaitonde reimagines sufism with a bold Sufi-Rock twist in 'Sanson Ki Mala' - out now

MUMBAI: Indian Sufi-pop artist Pooja Gaitonde released ‘Sanson Ki Mala’, the first track from her powerful new IP Cosmic Yatra - a space where Sufi poetry meets metal and modern rock.
Inspired by the Sufi classic, ‘Sanson Ki Mala’ has been completely reimagined by Gaitonde into an anthemic, soul-shaking experience, pairing her classically trained vocals with distortion-heavy guitars and live drums. It’s raw, real and unlike anything currently in India’s indie scene.
“After moving to Europe, I found myself surrounded by rock and metal - intense, raw, emotional. That’s where the idea of Cosmic Yatra was born. Sufi is about surrender and love. Rock is power and truth. Both seek freedom, just in different ways. I wanted to blend the two. Where Rumi’s poetry meets Sufi-fusion. Where sufism roars”, says Pooja.
The track brings together spirituality and sound in a form that’s fearless, gritty, and deeply human, a signature style that defines Pooja’s genre-breaking work.
MUMBAI: At WWDC 2025, Apple unveiled a major upgrade to Apple Music, powered by its new Apple Intread more
MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio soluread more
MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more
MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more
MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more
MUMBAI: Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, in collaboration with Broadway Video Enterprises, the global...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted sharing an effortlessly romantic moment during a wedding celebration in Tennessee on June 6 — and...read more
MUMBAI: The foremost electronica duo in the country Tech Panda x Kenzani are known for their signature style of mixing international genres with...read more
MUMBAI: Shashwat Singh is a voice you’ve definitely heard — and likely rewound to hear again. From his breakout moment in Tamasha with “Wat Wat Wat...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's playlist has compiled the top trending pics from June 2 to...read more