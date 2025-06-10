RadioandMusic
Kamakshi Rai, winner of Nexa Music season 3, set to release soul-stirring new single "Ghosts" - Out June 10

Mumbai, 10 June 2025 – Celebrated indie artist and Nexa Music Season 3 Winner, Kamakshi Rai, is all set to unveil her latest single “Ghosts” on June 10, 2025. Handpicked by music maestro A.R. Rahman Kamakshi brings her signature blend of emotional honesty and sonic depth in this haunting new release that promises to resonate deeply with listeners.

“Ghosts” is a deeply personal exploration of memory, vulnerability, and healing. Set against a brooding, atmospheric production, Kamakshi’s soulful vocals guide listeners through the lingering echoes of love and loss. The track captures the introspection and emotional complexity that have become the hallmark of her songwriting.

“Ghosts is about the parts of us that stay behind in the spaces we leave — the love, the grief, the echoes,” says Kamakshi. “Writing this song was like walking through the shadows with a lantern — confronting what still lingers and finally making peace with it.”

Kamakshi’s rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. In 2025, she took the stage at Lollapalooza India, where she collaborated with Zedd during his Day 1 set and opened the Nexa Stage with her own set on Day 2.

She has also headlined three international music productions — The London Dream Project, Ashley Lobo’s Passage to Bollywood, and Stardust — and taken lead roles in celebrated musical theatre productions like Balle Balle by Wizcraft and Sing India Sing by Fountainhead.

Beyond the stage, Kamakshi has lent her voice to Bollywood playback songs, a Disney feature film, film scores, web series title tracks, and TV commercials. First discovered as the runner-up on Season One of “The Stage”, she has since emerged as a formidable original songwriter with tracks that have charted and been widely playlisted across platforms.

“Ghosts” goes live on June 10, 2025.

Watch now:

Tags
Kamakshi Rai Nexa Music season 3 Ghosts music song
