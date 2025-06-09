RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jun 2025 19:23 |  By Tolika Yeptho

"I'm Still Walking the Path": Shashwat Singh on 'Sugar Baby', working with A.R. Rahman, and singing across cinematic landscapes

MUMBAI: Shashwat Singh is a voice you’ve definitely heard — and likely rewound to hear again. From his breakout moment in Tamasha with “Wat Wat Wat” to his latest chartbuster “Sugar Baby” from Thug Life, Singh has become one of the most dynamic and expressive vocalists in the Indian music scene. Whether lending texture to a nostalgic melody or riding the infectious energy of a pan-India track, his voice carries unmistakable clarity, emotion, and depth.

In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic, Shashwat opens up about working with legends like A.R. Rahman, Mani Ratnam, and Kamal Haasan, finding consistency across languages, and why he’s still a student at heart.

On “Sugar Baby” and channeling bold energy under the biggest names in Indian cinema

The new single “Sugar Baby” from Thug Life has taken listeners by surprise — in the best way possible. With A.R. Rahman’s unmistakable musical layers and a star-studded team of Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan behind the project, the track oozes charisma, flair, and a fearless sonic vibe.

“It’s always a great experience singing an A.R. melody,” says Singh. “It’s so situational, and getting into his composition is just scratching the surface. There’s always a scape he asks for — something expansive.”

He recalls a similar approach from his earlier hit with Rahman: “Even ‘Wat Wat Wat’ from Tamasha had a scape-like approach. It’s never linear — he pushes you to think in moods, atmospheres, and layers.”

On his evolving creative synergy with A.R. Rahman

Having now collaborated multiple times with the maestro, Singh reflects on the unspoken understanding that has developed between them.

“It’s about understanding the composer’s brief,” he shares. “Sometimes the brief evolves mid-process — and then you have to evolve with it. That’s what makes it dynamic. It’s ever-evolving.”

This adaptability, Singh says, is key to his continued journey as a playback singer across diverse cinematic worlds.

On capturing nostalgia with “Zamaana Lage” for Metro… In Dino

One of his recent releases, “Zamaana Lage” from Metro… In Dino, is a gentle nod to its iconic predecessor, Life in a… Metro. Balancing freshness with familiarity, Singh delivered a vocal that feels both rooted and new.

“Oh, the movie is nostalgic — and how!” he says with enthusiasm. “We’re lucky to be part of such amazing cinema by storytellers like Anurag Basu.”

Still, he chose not to let the legacy weigh on his performance: “While singing the song, I try not to think about any of that. I just focus on doing justice to the composers’ vision — but with 10X the excitement, because it’s Metro… In Dino.”

On staying true to his voice while singing across languages and genres

Having lent his vocals to multiple industries and genres — from Hindi and Tamil to experimental indie work — Singh believes the anchor is always the voice itself.

“My vocal texture and tone remain the same,” he says. “Only the words and emotions vary. That’s how I stay true to my identity, while adapting to different soundscapes.”

On KM Music Conservatory, and why he still sees himself as a learner

Before he became a known name, Singh was a student at A.R. Rahman’s KM Music Conservatory, a phase he credits as foundational to his growth as an artist.

“KM taught me the real meaning of being a student,” he says. “It allowed me to explore and enabled my inner musician. I’m still exploring.”

Despite his achievements and collaborations with cinematic giants, Singh remains grounded. “I don’t think I’ve ever felt like, ‘Wow, I’ve made it this far.’ I’m still walking the path.”

What’s next?

For Shashwat Singh, the road ahead isn’t mapped — and that’s what excites him. With more genre-defying tracks and collaborations lined up, he continues to shape his sound with authenticity and depth. In a fast-changing industry, his steady commitment to exploration, expression, and emotion makes him a voice worth tuning into — again and again.

