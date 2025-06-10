Global festival giant, DGTL drops much-awaited lineup for landmark 5th India Edition

MUMBAI: DGTL (pronounced: digital), the global festival giant, announces its highly anticipated line-up of stellar international & domestic artists for its milestone 5th edition in India this October. With a legacy of world-class live music experiences, DGTL will once again take over Bengaluru and Mumbai, transforming each city into a pulsating hub of cutting-edge sound, international and local talent and signature festival design.

Mark your calendars:

DGTL Bengaluru: October 3 & 4 (JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Spa & Resort, Bengaluru)

DGTL Mumbai: October 4 & 5 (NESCO Centre, Mumbai).

The diverse & dynamic line up includes Italian techno dynamo Anfisa Letyago, Spanish rave general Hector Oaks, deep house icon Yotto, elusive German techno extraordinaire Ellen Allien and psychedelic house producer & DJ, Mita Gami. Some other stand out international acts include Helena Hauff, Masalo (live), Callush, 8Kays, Dosem, Natascha Polké (live), Echonomist and David Löhlein. And, moreover, Anfisa, Hector, Ellen, Mita, Masalo, Callush (TBC), David are all set to make their India debuts with DGTL India 2025.

Attendees can also expect exemplary performances by some of the most renowned and up & coming names from the local scene who are making their return to the DGTL India stage from Bullzeye, Sickflip, Parallel Voices, Kollision, Sindhi Curry, Blurry Slur, Sequ3l to Ana Lilia, Profanayty, Axl Stace, Starboy Nation, Oddible, Aayna & Kibo. Also, on the record are many new sounds to discover from the likes of Kampai, Audio Units, Mogasu, Bawra, Dreamstates, Zeeqar, Santana & Priaa. The domestic line-up will also feature a few surprise BudX acts.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of DGTL festival in India for its fifth edition,” said Festival Director, Ellen Evers, DGTL. “The growing excitement and anticipation from our incredible audience in India continue to inspire us as we gear up to bring a bold female-forward line-up and immersive experience across Bengaluru and Mumbai and we can’t wait to be back in October”, she said.

“DGTL India 2025 reflects the evolution of electronic music culture in the region — it is visible in the international and domestic artist roster we have for this edition and a programming vision that champions diversity, inclusivity, and creative risk-taking. From techno trailblazers and deep house flag-bearers to exciting live acts and local heroes alike, we’re bringing our most future-facing edition yet. With the programming, our aim was simple: to create a festival experience that resonates deeply, both on and off the dancefloor”, said Arnab Banerjee, Founder of Forward India and organiser of DGTL India.

The venues will feature impressive warehouse style industrial spaces, breezy open-air outdoor areas and even a glass-house structure, across three stages: Modular, Generator by Budweiser and Gain with DGTL’s marquee cutting-edge stage and lighting designs. The production at the festival is set to be world-class with state-of-the art visual experiences, kinetic lightscapes, next-gen visuals by creative collectives from across the globe, will give a one-of-a-kind look to the stage, as well as a sound system architecture tailored for deep dancefloor moments.

