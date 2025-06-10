RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jun 2025 16:31 |  By RnMTeam

Global festival giant, DGTL drops much-awaited lineup for landmark 5th India Edition

MUMBAI: DGTL (pronounced: digital), the global festival giant, announces its highly anticipated line-up of stellar international & domestic artists for its milestone 5th edition in India this October. With a legacy of world-class live music experiences, DGTL will once again take over Bengaluru and Mumbai, transforming each city into a pulsating hub of cutting-edge sound, international and local talent and signature festival design. 

Mark your calendars: 

DGTL Bengaluru: October 3 & 4 (JW Marriott Prestige Golfshire Spa & Resort, Bengaluru) 

DGTL Mumbai: October 4 & 5 (NESCO Centre, Mumbai). 

For tickets visit this link.

City edition links: DGTL Bengaluru & DGTL Mumbai

The diverse & dynamic line up includes Italian techno dynamo Anfisa Letyago, Spanish rave general Hector Oaks, deep house icon Yotto, elusive German techno extraordinaire Ellen Allien and psychedelic house producer & DJ, Mita Gami. Some other stand out international acts include Helena Hauff, Masalo (live),  Callush, 8Kays, Dosem, Natascha Polké (live), Echonomist and David Löhlein. And, moreover, Anfisa, Hector, Ellen, Mita, Masalo, Callush (TBC), David are all set to make their India debuts with DGTL India 2025.

Attendees can also expect exemplary performances by some of the most renowned and up & coming  names from the local scene who are making their return to the DGTL India stage from Bullzeye, Sickflip, Parallel Voices, Kollision, Sindhi Curry, Blurry Slur, Sequ3l to Ana Lilia, Profanayty, Axl Stace, Starboy Nation, Oddible, Aayna & Kibo. Also, on the record are many new sounds to discover from the likes of Kampai, Audio Units, Mogasu, Bawra, Dreamstates, Zeeqar, Santana & Priaa. The domestic line-up will also feature a few surprise BudX acts.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of DGTL festival in India for its fifth edition,” said Festival Director, Ellen Evers, DGTL. “The growing excitement and anticipation from our incredible audience in India continue to inspire us as we gear up to bring a bold female-forward line-up and immersive experience across Bengaluru and Mumbai and we can’t wait to be back in October”, she said.

“DGTL India 2025 reflects the evolution of electronic music culture in the region — it is visible in the international and domestic artist roster we have for this edition and a programming vision that champions diversity, inclusivity, and creative risk-taking. From techno trailblazers and deep house flag-bearers to exciting live acts and local heroes alike, we’re bringing our most future-facing edition yet. With the programming, our aim was simple: to create a festival experience that resonates deeply, both on and off the dancefloor”, said Arnab Banerjee, Founder of Forward India and organiser of DGTL India.

The venues will feature impressive warehouse style industrial spaces, breezy open-air outdoor areas and even a glass-house structure, across three stages: Modular, Generator by Budweiser and Gain with DGTL’s marquee cutting-edge stage and lighting designs. The production at the festival is set to be world-class with state-of-the art visual experiences, kinetic lightscapes, next-gen visuals by creative collectives from across the globe, will give a one-of-a-kind look to the stage, as well as a sound system architecture tailored for deep dancefloor moments.

Tickets are live exclusively on Skillbox

Tags
DGTL Skillbox music Songs
Related news
 | 10 Jun 2025

Pooja Gaitonde reimagines sufism with a bold Sufi-Rock twist in 'Sanson Ki Mala' - out now

MUMBAI: Indian Sufi-pop artist Pooja Gaitonde released ‘Sanson Ki Mala’, the first track from her powerful new IP Cosmic Yatra - a space where Sufi poetry meets metal and modern rock.

read more
 | 10 Jun 2025

Kamakshi Rai, winner of Nexa Music season 3, set to release soul-stirring new single "Ghosts" - Out June 10

Mumbai, 10 June 2025 – Celebrated indie artist and Nexa Music Season 3 Winner, Kamakshi Rai, is all set to unveil her latest single “Ghosts” on June 10, 2025. Handpicked by music maestro A.R.

read more
 | 10 Jun 2025

BUDX NBA House ignited Mumbai with a power-packed celebration of Basketball, music and culture

MUMBAI: BUDX NBA House made its debut in India this weekend, transforming Mumbai’s Dome, SVP Stadium, into a vibrant celebration of basketball, music, style, and culture.

read more
 | 10 Jun 2025

Saxobeat sensation Alexandra Stan returns with 'Ya Halmi'- a bold pop anthem with an oriental twist

International pop sensation Alexandra Stan, the Romanian star who conquered the world with her global hit Mr. Saxobeat, is back with a hypnotic new single: “Ya Halmi”, dropping June 6th.

read more
 | 10 Jun 2025

Electronica duo Tech Panda and Kenzani to premiere an experimental baithak for IBTIDA-Ek Mehfil in July

MUMBAI: The foremost electronica duo in the country Tech Panda x Kenzani are known for their signature style of mixing international genres with Indian sounds but their latest project moves from the dancefloor to India’s only surviving opera house, the historic Royal Opera House.

read more

RnM Biz

Apple Music gets a smart makeover with Apple Intelligence, real-time translations, AutoMix, and Karaoke mode lead the charge

MUMBAI: At WWDC 2025, Apple unveiled a major upgrade to Apple Music, powered by its new Apple Intread more

Sennheiser showcases Spectera- the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem at PALM Expo 2025

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio soluread more

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more

TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

top# 5 articles

1
"I'm Still Walking the Path": Shashwat Singh on 'Sugar Baby', working with A.R. Rahman, and singing across cinematic landscapes

MUMBAI: Shashwat Singh is a voice you’ve definitely heard — and likely rewound to hear again. From his breakout moment in Tamasha with “Wat Wat Wat...read more

2
Radioandmusic's Trending songs: Top songs that have hit the top charts from June 2 to June 8

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's playlist has compiled the top trending pics from June 2 to...read more

3
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sway sweetly in sync at Tennessee wedding

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted sharing an effortlessly romantic moment during a wedding celebration in Tennessee on June 6 — and...read more

4
BIG FM concludes impactful campaign 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar Season 3' on world No Tobacco Day 2025

MUMBAI: With a firm belief that ‘When you quit smoking, good things start to happen’, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, culminated...read more

5
Sony Music India Partners with The Hello Group to create THG India

MUMBAI: Sony Music India today announced a strategic joint venture with LA-based global entertainment powerhouse, The Hello Group (THG), to form THG...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games