News |  10 Jun 2025 15:02

Downtown duo returns? Tipped for Big-Screen Delbar Arya & Guru Randhawa Approached for Romantic Film?

MUMBAI: Delbar Arya, who has firmly established herself as one of the most prominent names in the Punjabi entertainment industry, continues to win hearts with her impressive performances in films like PR, Tu Hovein Main Hovan, Jadon Da Mobile Aa Gaya, Madhaniyaa, Damdaa, and more.

Now, fans of actress Delbar Arya have a reason to rejoice! The stunning actress, who skyrocketed to fame alongside Guru Randhawa in their much-loved music video ‘Downtown’, which has crossed almost 300 million views on all the platforms, is now reportedly in talks to reunite with the singer-turned-actor for an upcoming romantic film.

Delbar's growing fan base eagerly awaits her on-screen presence, and now this exciting collaboration might be on the cards.

A little birdie from the industry revealed, “Guru Randhawa and Delbar Arya’s song ‘Downtown’ remains one of the most loved tracks in the industry, having crossed an impressive 256 million views on YouTube. After the success of their musical pairing, a top-notch production house is keen on casting them together in a romantic film. Both stars have been approached and are looking forward to giving a nod to the film, but there is no official confirmation from either of the actors, as the duo is currently in the reading stage of the script. From what we’ve heard, it’s an adorable love story that perfectly fits both their personalities.”

When asked Delbar Arya about this collaboration, she said, "After the love we received for Downtown, it’s always exciting to think about collaborating again. There are a few things in the pipeline, but I can’t reveal much at this stage. Let’s just hope for the best — and if it happens, I promise it’ll be worth the wait."

While fans continue to cherish their sparkling chemistry from Downtown, the possibility of seeing the two together on the silver screen has created quite a buzz. Considering how audiences embraced them the first time, the expectations are sky-high for this potential on-screen reunion.

On the work front, Delbar Arya is already gearing up to captivate audiences with her upcoming films Jadon Da Mobile Aa Gaya and Madhaniyaa, along with a series of music videos lined up for release. Guru Randhawa, meanwhile, has just wrapped up the first schedule of his film Shaunki Sarda, marking another milestone in his acting journey.

Here’s hoping the official announcement comes soon — because seeing Delbar Arya and Guru Randhawa together again would be nothing short of a treat for their fans!

