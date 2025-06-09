RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jun 2025 16:47 |  By RnMTeam

Wayne Lewis, founding member of Atlantic Starr and voice behind 'Always' and 'Secret Lovers', passes away at 68

MUMBAI: Wayne Lewis, one of the founding members and lead vocalists of the iconic R&B group Atlantic Starr, has passed away. The band shared the heartbreaking news on their official Facebook page, requesting privacy for Lewis’ family during this time. While no cause of death has been disclosed, the post confirmed he passed on June 5, 2025.

“It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025. Please keep the family in your prayers and respect their privacy,” read the message, accompanied by a tribute noting his life from April 13, 1957 to June 5, 2025.

Wayne Lewis, alongside his brothers David and Jonathan Lewis, co-founded Atlantic Starr in 1976 in New York. The original lineup also featured drummer Porter Carroll Jr., bassist Clifford Archer, and percussionist/flautist Joseph Phillips. Vocalist Sharon Bryant, who was later replaced by Barbara Weathers, and horn players William Sudderth and Damon Rentie were also part of the group’s early years.

Atlantic Starr rose to fame in the late ’70s and ’80s with a string of R&B chart hits, including “Circles,” their first single to break into the Billboard Hot 100. Their chart-topping love ballad “Always” remains one of their most recognized tracks, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Secret Lovers” and “Masterpiece” also enjoyed commercial success.

The group initially signed with A&M Records before moving to Warner Bros. By the late ’80s, the band had pared down to five members, including the three Lewis brothers, Phillips, and Weathers. After the major success of “Always,” Weathers departed to pursue a solo career and was replaced by several other female vocalists in the years that followed.

In 1992, Atlantic Starr made a guest appearance on the daytime drama Another World, performing as themselves. Wayne Lewis and his brother David were the primary songwriters behind the band’s most beloved hits.

Atlantic Starr’s most recent album, Metamorphosis, was released in 2017, marking the band’s continued influence in the R&B world.

Wayne Lewis leaves behind a lasting legacy in the soul and R&B genre — his smooth vocals and timeless melodies continue to echo across generations.

Tags
Wayne Lewis Atlantic Starr Always Secret Lovers music
Related news
 | 13 Jun 2025

Tess and The Details announce anthemic 'Take Me Alive'

MUMBAI: San Francisco punk rock band Tess & The Details return with their first original single since 2023, announcing the anthemic “Take Me Alive,” set for release on June 13, 2025.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2025

India meets Denmark: A cross-cultural celebration of Western Classical Music at the NCPA this June

MUMBAI: Come witness a rare and enriching musical experience as two leading orchestras of the two nations come together to present two unique concerts that celebrate their musical traditions.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2025

Madhushree reflects on working with A.R. Rahman and South Indian Music Maestros: "Their clarity and discipline set them apart"

MUMBAI: Renowned playback singer Madhushree, celebrated for her melodious contributions to both Bollywood and South Indian cinema, recently shared insights into her creative journey and collaborations with iconic composers in an interview with O2India.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2025

Panther drops 'Manwa': A sun-kissed love song for the summer

Mumbai, June 13: After cementing his place as one of Indian hip-hop’s most raw and honest voices, Panther returns with a refreshing twist in 'Manwa’ a vibrant summer anthem that marks a new chapter in his artistic journey.

read more
 | 13 Jun 2025

Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner, opens up about future plans, marriage, and motherhood

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner. In a candid interview with British Vogue, the pop sensation shared her excitement about this new chapter in her life, saying, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.”

read more

RnM Biz

The Rise of Independent music in India: TuneCore celebrates 5 Years of empowering Independent Artists throughout the Country

MUMBAI: As India's music industry undergoes a seismic shift away from traditional labels and filread more

Major internet outage hits Google Cloud, disrupting Global Services including Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat

MUMBAI: A massive internet outage on Thursday disrupted multiple major platforms—including Googleread more

OnePlus set to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in India on June 19

MUMBAI: Global technology brand OnePlus, today announced the launch date of their upcoming audio read more

Eight decades of audio innovation: Sennheiser's legacy continues

MUMBAI: Since 1945, the name Sennheiser has stood for pioneering audio technology and passionateread more

Laugh Out Loud with MY FM's Comedy Punchayat: India's First Stand-Up Comedy Radio Property

India’s First Stand-Up Comedy Radio Property. Every Day, Every Hour. read more

top# 5 articles

1
India meets Denmark: A cross-cultural celebration of Western Classical Music at the NCPA this June

MUMBAI: Come witness a rare and enriching musical experience as two leading orchestras of the two nations come together to present two unique...read more

2
Tess and The Details announce anthemic 'Take Me Alive'

MUMBAI: San Francisco punk rock band Tess & The Details return with their first original single since 2023, announcing the anthemic “Take Me...read more

3
Three Father's Day moments on Indian Idol that will tug at your heartstrings

MUMBAI: There’s a quiet magic in the bond between a father and child — a kind of love that doesn’t always need words yet speaks volumes. It’s in the...read more

4
Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner, opens up about future plans, marriage, and motherhood

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa has officially confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner. In a candid interview with British Vogue, the pop...read more

5
Pocket FM brings global influencers to get their ears cleaned on the streets of India

MUMBAI: What happens when the world gets too noisy? When advice, opinions, and content come at you from every direction, and your ears can’t take it...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games