Wayne Lewis, founding member of Atlantic Starr and voice behind 'Always' and 'Secret Lovers', passes away at 68

MUMBAI: Wayne Lewis, one of the founding members and lead vocalists of the iconic R&B group Atlantic Starr, has passed away. The band shared the heartbreaking news on their official Facebook page, requesting privacy for Lewis’ family during this time. While no cause of death has been disclosed, the post confirmed he passed on June 5, 2025.

“It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025. Please keep the family in your prayers and respect their privacy,” read the message, accompanied by a tribute noting his life from April 13, 1957 to June 5, 2025.

Wayne Lewis, alongside his brothers David and Jonathan Lewis, co-founded Atlantic Starr in 1976 in New York. The original lineup also featured drummer Porter Carroll Jr., bassist Clifford Archer, and percussionist/flautist Joseph Phillips. Vocalist Sharon Bryant, who was later replaced by Barbara Weathers, and horn players William Sudderth and Damon Rentie were also part of the group’s early years.

Atlantic Starr rose to fame in the late ’70s and ’80s with a string of R&B chart hits, including “Circles,” their first single to break into the Billboard Hot 100. Their chart-topping love ballad “Always” remains one of their most recognized tracks, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Secret Lovers” and “Masterpiece” also enjoyed commercial success.

The group initially signed with A&M Records before moving to Warner Bros. By the late ’80s, the band had pared down to five members, including the three Lewis brothers, Phillips, and Weathers. After the major success of “Always,” Weathers departed to pursue a solo career and was replaced by several other female vocalists in the years that followed.

In 1992, Atlantic Starr made a guest appearance on the daytime drama Another World, performing as themselves. Wayne Lewis and his brother David were the primary songwriters behind the band’s most beloved hits.

Atlantic Starr’s most recent album, Metamorphosis, was released in 2017, marking the band’s continued influence in the R&B world.

Wayne Lewis leaves behind a lasting legacy in the soul and R&B genre — his smooth vocals and timeless melodies continue to echo across generations.