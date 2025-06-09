Radioandmusic's Trending songs: Top songs that have hit the top charts from June 2 to June 8

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's playlist has compiled the top trending pics from June 2 to June 8 according to Spotify and YouTube in Mumbai.
From emerging talents to established acts, this list showcases the best of India's independent music scene. Let's dive into the trending pics and discover the sounds that are taking over the city!
1. Laal Pari
2. Narivetta – Minnalvala
3. Kanima- Retro
4. Sitaare Zameen Par - Title Track
5. DIL E NADAAN (Song)
6. Ting Ling Sajna | Bhool Chuk Maaf | Rajkummar Rao, Dhanashree | Tanishk, Irshad, Madhubanti Bagchi
7. Metro…In Dino: Zamaana Lage
8. Muththa Mazhai
