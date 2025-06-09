RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  09 Jun 2025 13:10 |  By RnMTeam

Radioandmusic's Trending songs: Top songs that have hit the top charts from June 2 to June 8

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's playlist has compiled the top trending pics from June 2 to June 8 according to Spotify and YouTube in Mumbai.

From emerging talents to established acts, this list showcases the best of India's independent music scene. Let's dive into the trending pics and discover the sounds that are taking over the city!

1. Laal Pari

2. Narivetta – Minnalvala

3. Kanima- Retro

4. Sitaare Zameen Par - Title Track

5. DIL E NADAAN (Song)

6. Ting Ling Sajna | Bhool Chuk Maaf | Rajkummar Rao, Dhanashree | Tanishk, Irshad, Madhubanti Bagchi

7. Metro…In Dino: Zamaana Lage

8. Muththa Mazhai

Tags
Spotify Youtube
Related news
 | 02 Jun 2025

Kushagra, the voice behind India’s first Spotify hit 'Finding Her,' announces debut live tour

MUMBAI: India’s music scene is witnessing a seismic shift as 20-year-old independent artist Kushagra, the voice behind the chart-topping hit “Finding Her,” gears up for his highly anticipated debut live tour, kicking off in Mumbai on June 27.

read more
 | 30 May 2025

Guru Randhawa unveils the official music video of Kithe Vasde Ne from his independent album without prejudice

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa achieved a significant milestone with the launch of his first independent album Without Prejudice, in collaboration with Warner Music India.

read more
 | 23 May 2025

Calgary's Lover announces performance at Armstrong Metal Fest 2025

MUMBAI: High intensity, no filler rockers, Calgary's LOVER announces they will be performing at this year's Armstrong Metal Fest (July 11/12), one of Canada's loudest mountain moshpits nestled in the beautiful backdrop of British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

read more
 | 15 May 2025

Darude celebrates 25-year career with ‘Sandstorm’ fun-run event in Helsinki, Finland

In honour of Darude’s 25-year career, the six kilometre Darude Sandstorm Run will be held in Helsinki on Sunday, August 31st, just under a week before the Finnish leg of his STORM 25 World Tour.

read more
 | 14 May 2025

Purva Mantri and Shravan team up for vibrant new music video 'Dancing Saint'

MUMBAI: After the success of Mascara, Singer Purva Mantri is back with a new high octane single titled Dancing Saint, released in collaboration with her brother, Shravan Mantri.

read more

RnM Biz

Sennheiser showcases Spectera- the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem at PALM Expo 2025

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio soluread more

WhatsApp rolls out Instagram-style music feature for status updates on Android and iPhone

MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more

TikTok launches ‘TikTok for Artists’ to empower musicians with insights, tools, and fan engagementfFeatures

MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more

"Bay Owl Studios is where Indie meets innovation": Founder Varun Parikh on the new-age studio culture

MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more

Pocket FM partners with Smiley Films to stand behind Chidiya as its ‘Storytelling Partner’

MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more

top# 5 articles

1
King Iso takes no prisoners on pummeling new single and music video 'Beat Box' out today

MUMBAI: On a lyrical tear without comparison, King Iso picks up the pace once again with a raw and relentless new single and music video entitled “...read more

2
Audible and Broadway Video Enterprises announce the launch of Comedy podcast, murder at the Patel Mote

MUMBAI: Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, in collaboration with Broadway Video Enterprises, the global...read more

3
Radioandmusic's Indie Meter: Top songs that have hit the top charts from June 2 to June 8

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's Indie Meter has compiled the top 10 trending pics from...read more

4
Radioandmusic's Trending songs: Top songs that have hit the top charts from June 2 to June 8

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's playlist has compiled the top trending pics from June 2 to...read more

5
BIG FM concludes impactful campaign 'Sutta Chhod De Na Yaar Season 3' on world No Tobacco Day 2025

MUMBAI: With a firm belief that ‘When you quit smoking, good things start to happen’, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, culminated...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games