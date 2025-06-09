RadioandMusic
News |  09 Jun 2025 13:16 |  By RnMTeam

Radioandmusic's Indie Meter: Top songs that have hit the top charts from June 2 to June 8

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's Indie Meter has compiled the top 10 trending pics from June 2 to June 8 according to Spotify and YouTube in Mumbai. From emerging talents to established acts, this list showcases the best of India's independent music scene. Let's dive into the trending pics and discover the sounds that are taking over the city!

1. Shaky

2. Sapphire

3. Departure Lane- Talha Anjum

4. Ishq Mera (Lyrical Video): Jubin Nautiyal

5. Badshah - Galiyon ke Ghalib

6. Teri Hoon | Lisa Mishra

7. BESOS - Jacqueline Fernandez & Shikhar Dhawan

8. Guru Randhawa – QATAL

 | 09 Jun 2025

King Iso takes no prisoners on pummeling new single and music video 'Beat Box' out today

MUMBAI: On a lyrical tear without comparison, King Iso picks up the pace once again with a raw and relentless new single and music video entitled “Beat Box” out now via Strange Music.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

From PhD to playback: Charulatha Mani makes a dream comeback with AR Rahman in thug life

MUMBAI: Charulatha Mani is soaring. The acclaimed singer has just recorded her first-ever song for music maestro AR Rahman, featured in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film Thug Life.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

Sabrina Carpenter opens up about new single 'Manchild' amid speculation over Barry Keoghan

MUMBAI: Ever since Sabrina Carpenter dropped her latest single “Manchild” on June 5, speculation has swirled about whether the song takes aim at a former flame — particularly actor Barry Keoghan.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

Beyoncé opens 'Cowboy Carter' tour in London with powerful tribute to Black Country Roots

MUMBAI: Beyoncé brought the spirit of the Rodeo Chitlin Circuit to London on Thursday as she kicked off the European leg of her Cowboy Carter tour with a powerful, genre-spanning performance that paid tribute to Black pioneers in country music.

read more
 | 06 Jun 2025

India's unsung hitmakers: The Invisible hands behind chart-topping songs still go unpaid

MUMBAI: Every hit song has a hidden side. Behind the polished vocals, viral hooks, and finely tuned beats are the silent architects of sound — the session musicians, backing vocalists, and studio instrumentalists who bring life, depth, and magic to India’s biggest hits.

read more

