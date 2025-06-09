Radioandmusic's Indie Meter: Top songs that have hit the top charts from June 2 to June 8

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove to the beats of India's hottest indie artists! Radioandmusic's Indie Meter has compiled the top 10 trending pics from June 2 to June 8 according to Spotify and YouTube in Mumbai. From emerging talents to established acts, this list showcases the best of India's independent music scene. Let's dive into the trending pics and discover the sounds that are taking over the city!

1. Shaky

2. Sapphire

3. Departure Lane- Talha Anjum

4. Ishq Mera (Lyrical Video): Jubin Nautiyal

5. Badshah - Galiyon ke Ghalib

6. Teri Hoon | Lisa Mishra

7. BESOS - Jacqueline Fernandez & Shikhar Dhawan

8. Guru Randhawa – QATAL