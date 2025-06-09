Mariah Carey's "Type Dangerous" dominates Billboard's new music poll, earning nearly 70% of the vote

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey is back and fans are loving it. The pop icon’s new single “Type Dangerous” has claimed the top spot in Billboard’s latest new music poll, proving that the Lambs are as loyal as ever.

Released on June 6, “Type Dangerous” topped the poll with nearly 70% of the vote, easily outpacing fresh releases from Sabrina Carpenter (“Manchild”), Ed Sheeran (“Sapphire”), KATSEYE featuring Ice Spice (“Gnarly” remix), Addison Rae (Addison), and Lil Wayne (Tha Carter VI).

The sultry, percussion-driven track is Carey’s first official single in years, delivering the trademark blend of vocal elegance and lyrical confidence fans adore. “Looking for the dangerous type,” she sings. “I like them dangerous / That’s my type / I said I love them dangerous.”

Ahead of the release, Carey teased the single with a cinematic clip of her in a luxury car, soundtracked by the mystery song. A license plate reading “MC16” sparked speculation about her highly anticipated 16th studio album.

Her last album, Caution (2018), peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Since then, Carey has kept the momentum going with festive holiday hits, anniversary reissues, and a 20th anniversary celebration of The Emancipation of Mimi, featuring remixes and unreleased content.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” finished second in the poll with 19% of the vote. The single is her first new release since the deluxe edition of Short n’ Sweet dropped earlier this year.