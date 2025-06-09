Mariah Carey's "Type Dangerous" dominates Billboard's new music poll, earning nearly 70% of the vote

MUMBAI: Mariah Carey is back and fans are loving it. The pop icon’s new single “Type Dangerous” has claimed the top spot in Billboard’s latest new music poll, proving that the Lambs are as loyal as ever.
Released on June 6, “Type Dangerous” topped the poll with nearly 70% of the vote, easily outpacing fresh releases from Sabrina Carpenter (“Manchild”), Ed Sheeran (“Sapphire”), KATSEYE featuring Ice Spice (“Gnarly” remix), Addison Rae (Addison), and Lil Wayne (Tha Carter VI).
The sultry, percussion-driven track is Carey’s first official single in years, delivering the trademark blend of vocal elegance and lyrical confidence fans adore. “Looking for the dangerous type,” she sings. “I like them dangerous / That’s my type / I said I love them dangerous.”
Ahead of the release, Carey teased the single with a cinematic clip of her in a luxury car, soundtracked by the mystery song. A license plate reading “MC16” sparked speculation about her highly anticipated 16th studio album.
Her last album, Caution (2018), peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Since then, Carey has kept the momentum going with festive holiday hits, anniversary reissues, and a 20th anniversary celebration of The Emancipation of Mimi, featuring remixes and unreleased content.
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” finished second in the poll with 19% of the vote. The single is her first new release since the deluxe edition of Short n’ Sweet dropped earlier this year.
MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio soluread more
MUMBAI: WhatsApp has officially launched its long-awaited music integration for status updates, read more
MUMBAI: TikTok has officially rolled out TikTok for Artists, a new music insights platform designread more
MUMBAI: In an industry where independent musicians are rewriting the rules of engagemread more
MUMBAI: In a world chasing spectacle, some stories whisper their way into your soul.read more
MUMBAI: The foremost electronica duo in the country Tech Panda x Kenzani are known for their signature style of mixing international genres with...read more
MUMBAI: Shashwat Singh is a voice you’ve definitely heard — and likely rewound to hear again. From his breakout moment in Tamasha with “Wat Wat Wat...read more
MUMBAI: On a lyrical tear without comparison, King Iso picks up the pace once again with a raw and relentless new single and music video entitled “...read more
MUMBAI: With a firm belief that ‘When you quit smoking, good things start to happen’, BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, culminated...read more
MUMBAI: Benny Blanco is manifesting fatherhood with the love of his life, Selena Gomez. The engaged couple, who’ve already created an album inspired...read more